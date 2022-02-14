Results: Mariana Salazar & Neko Mulally Win the Costa Rican Open Of Downhill 2022

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Neko Mulally: 2:52.157

2nd. Roger Vieira: 2:52.918

3rd. Camilo Sanchez Salazar: 2:53.477

4th. Carlos Alfaro Peralta: 2:54.697

5th. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 2:55.360





Elite Women:



1st. Mariana Salazar: 3:20.415

2nd. Rachel Pageau: 3:27.888

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:36.535

4th. Nara Faria Da Silva: 4:19.647

5th. Katherine Herrera Fernandez: 5:03.218





Full Results:

Top 20 Elite Men

Elite Women

The results are in from the 2022 Costa Rican Open Of Downhill with Mariana Salazar and Neko Mulally taking the Elite wins. Mariana Salazar dominated the Women's field with a win of over seven seconds on Rachel Pageau. Neko Mulally piloted his new race bike to a victory after pulling half a second ahead of Roger Vieira.Check out the full results from the Costa Rican Open Of Downhill 2022 below.