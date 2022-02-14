close
Results: Mariana Salazar & Neko Mulally Win the Costa Rican Open Of Downhill 2022

Feb 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the 2022 Costa Rican Open Of Downhill with Mariana Salazar and Neko Mulally taking the Elite wins. Mariana Salazar dominated the Women's field with a win of over seven seconds on Rachel Pageau. Neko Mulally piloted his new race bike to a victory after pulling half a second ahead of Roger Vieira.

Check out the full results from the Costa Rican Open Of Downhill 2022 below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Neko Mulally: 2:52.157
2nd. Roger Vieira: 2:52.918
3rd. Camilo Sanchez Salazar: 2:53.477
4th. Carlos Alfaro Peralta: 2:54.697
5th. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 2:55.360


Elite Women:

1st. Mariana Salazar: 3:20.415
2nd. Rachel Pageau: 3:27.888
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:36.535
4th. Nara Faria Da Silva: 4:19.647
5th. Katherine Herrera Fernandez: 5:03.218



Full Results:

Top 20 Elite Men

Elite Women



