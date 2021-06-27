Results: Marine Cabirou & Benoit Coulanges Win the First Round of the 2021 French Cup DH - Les Arcs

Jun 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The European DH race season continues with the first round of the DH French Cup. In the Elite Men's racing, Benoit Coulanges took the top spot ahead of Antoine and Baptiste Pierron. All three of the top Elite Men came within the same second after some incredibly tight racing. For the Elite Women, Marine Cabirou dominated the race with a winning margin of over ten seconds on Mathilde Bernard. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Marine Cabirou: 4:18.27
2nd. Mathilde Bernard: 4:28.41
3rd. Lauryne Chappaz: 4:31.47
4th. Vicky Clavel: 4:34.33
5th. Mariana Salazar: 4:34.58


Elite Men:

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:44.03
2nd. Antoine Pierron: 3:44.18
3rd. Baptiste Pierron: 3:44.67
4th. Antoine Rogge: 3:46.70
5th. Valentin Chatanay: 3:47.79



Full Results:

Elite Women:


Top 40 Elite Men:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


