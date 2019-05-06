RACING

Results: Martin Maes Wins Round 2 of the Belgian Enduro Cup - Amblève

May 6, 2019
by Olivier Maes  

Belgian Enduro Cup 2 stage 7
Belgian Enduro Cup #2
Amblève

After last week's race in Daverdisse Bart De Vocht was wearing the leader's jersey, though this week he would be facing some serious competition with Martin Maes participating. The conditions weren't ideal either, with snow in the morning and rain the rest of the day the trails were very muddy. Bart managed to win stages 1, 2 ,5 and 6 but in the end, Martin was the fastest man winning stages 3, 4 and 7.


Elite men
1st. Martin Maes - 00:19:14
2nd. Bart De Vocht - 00:19:16
3rd. Julien Soussigne - 00:20:34
4th. Justin Legros - 00:20:52
5th. Nicolas Daniels - 00:21:14
Elite women
1st. Alexandra Marchal - 00:25:32
2nd. Camille Maes - 00:30:20
3rd. Kristien Nelen - 00:31:57
4th. Roos Op de Beeck - 00:39:14

Belgian Enduro Cup 2 stage 7
Bart De Vocht trying to hang on to the leader's jersey

Martin Maes during the last stage of the BEC in Remouchamps.
Martin Maes drifting into first place on the last stage

The last stage took place under a highway bridge

Belgian Enduro Cup 2 stage 7
Jonas Debois defending the junior's leader jersey


