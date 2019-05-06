Results: Martin Maes Wins Round 2 of the Belgian Enduro Cup - Amblève

After last week's race in Daverdisse Bart De Vocht was wearing the leader's jersey, though this week he would be facing some serious competition with Martin Maes participating. The conditions weren't ideal either, with snow in the morning and rain the rest of the day the trails were very muddy. Bart managed to win stages 1, 2 ,5 and 6 but in the end, Martin was the fastest man winning stages 3, 4 and 7.
Elite men
1st. Martin Maes - 00:19:14
2nd. Bart De Vocht - 00:19:16
3rd. Julien Soussigne - 00:20:34
4th. Justin Legros - 00:20:52
5th. Nicolas Daniels - 00:21:14
Elite women
1st. Alexandra Marchal - 00:25:32
2nd. Camille Maes - 00:30:20
3rd. Kristien Nelen - 00:31:57
4th. Roos Op de Beeck - 00:39:14
