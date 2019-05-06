Results: Martin Maes Wins Round 2 of the Belgian Enduro Cup - Amblève

Elite men

1st. Martin Maes - 00:19:14

2nd. Bart De Vocht - 00:19:16

3rd. Julien Soussigne - 00:20:34

4th. Justin Legros - 00:20:52

5th. Nicolas Daniels - 00:21:14

Elite women

1st. Alexandra Marchal - 00:25:32

2nd. Camille Maes - 00:30:20

3rd. Kristien Nelen - 00:31:57

4th. Roos Op de Beeck - 00:39:14



Bart De Vocht trying to hang on to the leader's jersey

Martin Maes drifting into first place on the last stage

The last stage took place under a highway bridge

Jonas Debois defending the junior's leader jersey

After last week's race in Daverdisse Bart De Vocht was wearing the leader's jersey, though this week he would be facing some serious competition with Martin Maes participating. The conditions weren't ideal either, with snow in the morning and rain the rest of the day the trails were very muddy. Bart managed to win stages 1, 2 ,5 and 6 but in the end, Martin was the fastest man winning stages 3, 4 and 7.