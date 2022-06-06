Results: Mathias Flückiger & Alessandra Keller Win the Swiss National XC Championships

Jun 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Swiss XC National Championships, with Mathias Flückiger and Alessandra Keller taking the 2022 Elite titles in Leysin.

In the Elite Men's race, Mathias Flückiger looks to be back on good form as he takes the 2022 title by around two minutes over Vital Albin. Andri Friscknecht completes the top three around three minutes off the pace. For the Women, it was Alessandra Keller who crossed the line first with just four seconds back to Linda Indergand. Sina Frei wrapped up the top three, 30 seconds behind the leader.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:27:49.3
2nd. Vital Albin: 1:29:42.3
3rd. Andri Friscknecht: 1:30:43.1
4th. Timon Ruegg: 1:31:29.6
5th. Reto Indergand: 1:32:34.3


Elite Women:

1st. Alessandra Keller: 1:09:15.0
2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:09:19.7
3rd. Sina Frei: 1:09:45.6
4th. Steffi Haberlin: 1:11:41.9
5th. Nicole Koller: 1:11:52.8



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:



You can view all of the results here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results National Championships XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the EWS Tweed Valley 2022
100193 views
What’s the Significance of the Specialized Direct-to-Consumer Move? It’s Complicated.
72773 views
First Ride: ARC8 Evolve FS - The Future of XC Race Bikes?
66173 views
Tech Randoms: EWS Tweed Valley 2022
61185 views
Spotted: SRAM Prototype E-Bike Motor
55200 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2022
53744 views
Opinion: You Should Be Fixing Your Own Bike
46182 views
Video: Reece Wallace Shows How Versatile 145mm of Travel Can Be in 'Plane Fun'
33665 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.006922
Mobile Version of Website