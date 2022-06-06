Results: Mathias Flückiger & Alessandra Keller Win the Swiss National XC Championships

The results are in from the Swiss XC National Championships, with Mathias Flückiger and Alessandra Keller taking the 2022 Elite titles in Leysin.
In the Elite Men's race, Mathias Flückiger looks to be back on good form as he takes the 2022 title by around two minutes over Vital Albin. Andri Friscknecht completes the top three around three minutes off the pace. For the Women, it was Alessandra Keller who crossed the line first with just four seconds back to Linda Indergand. Sina Frei wrapped up the top three, 30 seconds behind the leader.
Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:27:49.3
2nd. Vital Albin: 1:29:42.3
3rd. Andri Friscknecht: 1:30:43.1
4th. Timon Ruegg: 1:31:29.6
5th. Reto Indergand: 1:32:34.3
Elite Women:
1st. Alessandra Keller: 1:09:15.0
2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:09:19.7
3rd. Sina Frei: 1:09:45.6
4th. Steffi Haberlin: 1:11:41.9
5th. Nicole Koller: 1:11:52.8
Full Results:Elite Men:Elite Women:
You can view all of the results here
.
0 Comments