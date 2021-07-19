Results: Matt Walker & Katherine Sharp Win the 2021 British National DH Championships

Results:



Men:



1st. Matt Walker: 2:27.017

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +2.519

3rd. Danny Hart: +3.064

4th. Jamie Edmondson: +5.458

5th. Laurie Greenland: +7.577





Women:



1st. Katherine Sharp: 3:06.670

2nd. Stacey Fisher: +2.581

3rd. Aston Tutt: +6.218

4th. Corinna Brisbourne: +6.968

5th. Becci Skelton: +9.232





