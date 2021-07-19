Results: Matt Walker & Katherine Sharp Win the 2021 British National DH Championships

The results are in from the British DH National Championships at Rhyd Y Felin, with Matt Walker and Katherine Sharp taking the 2021 titles.
Katherine Sharp secured the Women's Elite national title by 2.5 seconds on Stacey Fisher in second-place and Aston Tutt in third. Matt Walker took the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Charlie Hatton coming across the line in second place and Danny Hart completing the top three riders.
Check out the full results below.Results:
Full Results:Top 40 MenWomenYou can check out all the categories here.
Men:
1st. Matt Walker: 2:27.017
2nd. Charlie Hatton: +2.519
3rd. Danny Hart: +3.064
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +5.458
5th. Laurie Greenland: +7.577
Women:
1st. Katherine Sharp: 3:06.670
2nd. Stacey Fisher: +2.581
3rd. Aston Tutt: +6.218
4th. Corinna Brisbourne: +6.968
5th. Becci Skelton: +9.232
9 Comments
In the meantime do you fancy a bum?
Post a Comment