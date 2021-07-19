Results: Matt Walker & Katherine Sharp Win the 2021 British National DH Championships

Jul 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The New UK National DH Champion is Katherine Sharp takeing the win over the preveous Champion Stacy Fisher by 2.5 seconds Maxine

The results are in from the British DH National Championships at Rhyd Y Felin, with Matt Walker and Katherine Sharp taking the 2021 titles.

Katherine Sharp secured the Women's Elite national title by 2.5 seconds on Stacey Fisher in second-place and Aston Tutt in third. Matt Walker took the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Charlie Hatton coming across the line in second place and Danny Hart completing the top three riders.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Matt Walker: 2:27.017
2nd. Charlie Hatton: +2.519
3rd. Danny Hart: +3.064
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +5.458
5th. Laurie Greenland: +7.577


Women:

1st. Katherine Sharp: 3:06.670
2nd. Stacey Fisher: +2.581
3rd. Aston Tutt: +6.218
4th. Corinna Brisbourne: +6.968
5th. Becci Skelton: +9.232


Full Results:

Top 40 Men

Women


You can check out all the categories here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results British National Championships DH Racing National Championships


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
101917 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
78290 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
60428 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
55319 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
55285 views
Bike Check: The Full Suspension Bike Made From Plywood
55041 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
48709 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
42893 views

9 Comments

  • 11 0
 One photo, Five words, Six listed names ! Excellent article !
  • 7 2
 Subscribe to read the full article.
  • 2 3
 Full results will be added shortly apparently.
In the meantime do you fancy a bum?
  • 2 0
 doesnt even say where the race was held either lol
  • 5 1
 See pricing for full results
  • 2 0
 National champs results il have a read.oh no wait only 3 names
  • 1 0
 Why just the main categories. There’s a lot more to National Champs than Elite men & women

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008755
Mobile Version of Website