Results: Mob in Mojave Downhill 2021 - Bootleg Canyon

Feb 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Cole Suetos and Kailey Skelton take home the top prizes after wild racing action from Bootleg Canyon for the 2021 Mob in Mojave Downhill event. In the Pro Men's race, Cole Suetos managed to pull ahead of Aaron Gwin by nearly three seconds to secure the top podium step with Steven Walton rounding out the top three over 11 seconds back. For the Pro Women, it was Kailey Skelton who crossed the line with a huge 15 second lead of second-placed rider McKenna Merten. Check out the full results from Mob in Mojave 2021 below.



Results:


Pro Men:

1st. Cole Suetos: 4:11.73
2nd. Aaron Gwin: 4:14.24
3rd. Steven Walton: 4:22.92
4th. Joseph Foresta: 4:25.89
5th. Dante Silva: 4:29.36


Pro Women:

1st. Kailey Skelton: 5:15.95
2nd. McKenna Merten: 5:30.98
3rd. Kaia Jensen: 5:56.64
4th. Dixie Ownes: 6:22.52
5th. Maranda Maliska: 8:32.26



Full Results:

Pro Men:


Pro Women:


You can view the complete results list here



 I am not saying it means more than this one race, but if you have ever ridden Bootleg, you will know that it's pretty impressive to show up on a one day UCI license and beat Gwin. Nice Job, Cole!
 Gwin got smoked over 3 seconds by a rider that only has a one day UCI license, impressive feat great job Cole beating Gwin.

