Results: Monika Hrastnik & Loris Vergier Win the 2021 European DH Championships

Aug 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Just days before the World Cup kicks off again in Maribor, some of the top European riders got between the tape on a similar course to what we can expect later this week for the 2021 European Championships.

In the Junior Racing, Izabela Yankova took a huge win of over six seconds on Sophie Gutöhrle with a time that would of placed her inside the top five Elite Women. For the Junior Men, it was Jordan Williams who just pulled ahead of Davide Cappello by 0.15 seconds.

Moving onto the Elite racing, Monika Hrastnik takes home the European Champion title as she won by four seconds against Eleonora Farina in second place and Veronika Widmann in third. Loris Vergier was looking fast this weekend and backed up this speed with a win ahead of Benoit Coulanges and Danny Hart.

Check out the full results below.


Results

Elite Men

1st. Loris Vergier: 2:56.67
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.10
3rd. Danny Hart: 2:58.62
4th. Daniel Slack: 3:01.48
5th. Adam Brayton: 3:01.98

Elite Women

1st. Monika Hrastnik: 3:27.02
2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:31.05
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 3:32.16
4th. Camille Balanche: 3:35.08
5th. Mille Johnset: 3:40.31


Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:07.02
2nd. Davide Cappello: 3:07.17
3rd. Maximilian Oberhofer: 3:09.53
4th. Kilian Buhl: 3:12.14
5th. Loïc Martin: 3:12.82

Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:38.19
2nd. Sophie Gutöhrle: 3:44.19
3rd. Kine Haugom: 3:46.32
4th. Simonka Kuchynková: 3:47.87
5th. Léona Pierrini: 3:48.66



Full Results

Top 60 Elite Men

Elite Women

Junior Men

Junior Women



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: We Are One Arrival - A Canadian-Made Carbon Enduro Bike
69415 views
Review: 2022 Santa Cruz Bronson - Mixed Wheels For Mixed Intentions
60198 views
Update: A Post-Mortem on the Two-Speed BMX Bike That Didn't Win the Olympics
54532 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
49736 views
Shimano Announces 3 New Flat Pedals
46064 views
YT Industries Acquired By Private Equity Group Ardian
43333 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
41684 views
Jolanda Neff Raced on 'Legs & Heart' Without a Bike Computer or Power Meter at the Tokyo Olympics
41651 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I wonder who announced dates first? It seems like a strange decision to hold a British DH series race and the European DH Champs on the same weekend.
  • 1 0
 Wasn't it "Round 2 of the British National Downhill *Series*?"
  • 1 0
 Yeah that was strange Smile
  • 1 0
 Can't wait for the second part of the season to kick off. The DH racing for both men and women hasn't been this unpredictable in a long time.
  • 1 0
 Izabela Yankova smashed again in the Junior Women Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007658
Mobile Version of Website