Results: Monika Hrastnik & Loris Vergier Win the 2021 European DH Championships

Results

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:56.67

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.10

3rd. Danny Hart: 2:58.62

4th. Daniel Slack: 3:01.48

5th. Adam Brayton: 3:01.98



Elite Women



1st. Monika Hrastnik: 3:27.02

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:31.05

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 3:32.16

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:35.08

5th. Mille Johnset: 3:40.31





Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:07.02

2nd. Davide Cappello: 3:07.17

3rd. Maximilian Oberhofer: 3:09.53

4th. Kilian Buhl: 3:12.14

5th. Loïc Martin: 3:12.82



Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:38.19

2nd. Sophie Gutöhrle: 3:44.19

3rd. Kine Haugom: 3:46.32

4th. Simonka Kuchynková: 3:47.87

5th. Léona Pierrini: 3:48.66





Just days before the World Cup kicks off again in Maribor, some of the top European riders got between the tape on a similar course to what we can expect later this week for the 2021 European Championships.In the Junior Racing, Izabela Yankova took a huge win of over six seconds on Sophie Gutöhrle with a time that would of placed her inside the top five Elite Women. For the Junior Men, it was Jordan Williams who just pulled ahead of Davide Cappello byseconds.Moving onto the Elite racing, Monika Hrastnik takes home the European Champion title as she won by four seconds against Eleonora Farina in second place and Veronika Widmann in third. Loris Vergier was looking fast this weekend and backed up this speed with a win ahead of Benoit Coulanges and Danny Hart.Check out the full results below.