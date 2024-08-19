Powered by Outside

Results: Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 3

Aug 19, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the third round of the Monster Pro Downhill Series at Snow Summit.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Elite Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 3:24.604
2nd. Aletha Ostgaard: 3:24.686 / +0.082
3rd. Isabella Naughton: 3:32.663 / +8.059
4th. Maylei Leaneagh: 3:38.495 / +13.891
5th. Taylor Ostgaard: 3:40.007 / +15.401


Elite Men

1st. Austin Dooley: 2:54.616
2nd. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:55.128 / +0.512
3rd. Nathan Kitchen: 2:56.605 / +1.989
4th. Aaron Gwin: 2:56.703 / +2.087
5th. Dante Silva: 2:57.413 / +2.797


Junior Women

1st. Pella Ward: 3:32.714
2nd. Teagan Heap: 3:36.347 / +3.633
3rd. Addison Buckenberger: 3:38.753 / +6.039
4th. Sara Ligman: 3:41.921 / +9.207


Junior Men

1st. Drake Parker: 3:01.195
2nd. Jack Zenoni: 3:05.417 / +4.222
3rd. Braedyn Davis: 3:08.011 / +6.816
4th. Colten Hubbard: 3:08.898 / +7.703
5th. Max Abrams: 3:10.761 / +9.566


Full Results

Elite Women


Elite Men


Junior Women


Junior Men



You can view the full set of results for every category here.



