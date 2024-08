Results: Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 3

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Full Results

The results are in from the third round of the Monster Pro Downhill Series at Snow Summit.Check out who went fastest and the full results below.Erice Van Leuven: 3:24.604Aletha Ostgaard: 3:24.686 /Isabella Naughton: 3:32.663 /Maylei Leaneagh: 3:38.495 /Taylor Ostgaard: 3:40.007 /Austin Dooley: 2:54.616Ryan Pinkerton: 2:55.128 /Nathan Kitchen: 2:56.605 /Aaron Gwin: 2:56.703 /Dante Silva: 2:57.413 /Pella Ward: 3:32.714Teagan Heap: 3:36.347 /Addison Buckenberger: 3:38.753 /Sara Ligman: 3:41.921 /Drake Parker: 3:01.195Jack Zenoni: 3:05.417 /Braedyn Davis: 3:08.011 /Colten Hubbard: 3:08.898 /Max Abrams: 3:10.761 /You can view the full set of results for every category here