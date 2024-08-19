Results: Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 3

The results are in from the third round of the Monster Pro Downhill Series at Snow Summit.
Check out who went fastest and the full results below.
Elite Women1st.
Erice Van Leuven: 3:24.6042nd.
Aletha Ostgaard: 3:24.686 / +0.0823rd.
Isabella Naughton: 3:32.663 / +8.0594th.
Maylei Leaneagh: 3:38.495 / +13.8915th.
Taylor Ostgaard: 3:40.007 / +15.401
Elite Men1st.
Austin Dooley: 2:54.6162nd.
Ryan Pinkerton: 2:55.128 / +0.5123rd.
Nathan Kitchen: 2:56.605 / +1.9894th.
Aaron Gwin: 2:56.703 / +2.0875th.
Dante Silva: 2:57.413 / +2.797
Junior Women1st.
Pella Ward: 3:32.7142nd.
Teagan Heap: 3:36.347 / +3.6333rd.
Addison Buckenberger: 3:38.753 / +6.0394th.
Sara Ligman: 3:41.921 / +9.207
Junior Men1st.
Drake Parker: 3:01.1952nd.
Jack Zenoni: 3:05.417 / +4.2223rd.
Braedyn Davis: 3:08.011 / +6.8164th.
Colten Hubbard: 3:08.898 / +7.7035th.
Max Abrams: 3:10.761 / +9.566
You can view the full set of results for every category here
.