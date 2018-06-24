RACING

Results: Mont-Chéry Downhill - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2018

The Crankworx Les Gets Mont-Chéry DH showcased some awesome downhill action.

Results:

Men:
1st. PIERRON Baptiste 2:34.34
2nd. BLENKINSOP Samuel +0.24
3rd. MCDOWALL Kirk +1.10
Women:
1st. KINTNER Jill 2:54.95
2nd. CABIROU Marine +1.88
3rd. BROWN Casey +2.63

Full Results:


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pivot's New Firebird 29
58954 views
First Look: Öhlins DH Race Fork
53320 views
Review: Commencal's New Meta AM 29 Team
51012 views
Bike Check: Fabio Wibmer's Specialized S-Works Demo 8 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
41577 views
Revisiting the Birthplace of Shimano
37599 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31773 views
Tech Randoms: Part 2 - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
31725 views
Interview: Chris Ball, Director of the EWS - 'Why Would We Mess With A Good Thing?'
31607 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Miami Bryce in 6th and Peaty in 28th! So good to see them back on a results list, Peaty putting time into 60+ riders probably half his age. Amaury's bro looks like he's caught the fire too, beating an in-form Blenky is no mean feat!
  • + 1
 Whats the difference between this and the regular DH race at Crankworx Les Gets?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022199
Mobile Version of Website