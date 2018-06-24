Pinkbike.com
Results: Mont-Chéry Downhill - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
The Crankworx Les Gets Mont-Chéry DH showcased some awesome downhill action.
Results:
Men:
1st. PIERRON Baptiste 2:34.34
2nd. BLENKINSOP Samuel +0.24
3rd. MCDOWALL Kirk +1.10
Women:
1st. KINTNER Jill 2:54.95
2nd. CABIROU Marine +1.88
3rd. BROWN Casey +2.63
Full Results:
+ 1
brownies
(1 hours ago)
Miami Bryce in 6th and Peaty in 28th! So good to see them back on a results list, Peaty putting time into 60+ riders probably half his age. Amaury's bro looks like he's caught the fire too, beating an in-form Blenky is no mean feat!
[Reply]
+ 1
mtemp
(19 mins ago)
Whats the difference between this and the regular DH race at Crankworx Les Gets?
[Reply]
