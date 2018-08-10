Pinkbike.com
Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XCC Short Track World Cup 2018
Aug 10, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Elite Men
1st. Sam GAZE 21:41
2nd. Henrique AVANCINI 21:42
3rd. Mathias FLUECKIGER 21:42
4th. Anton COOPER 21:43
5th. Lars FOSTER 21:43
Elite Women
1st. Annika LANGVAD 19:32
2nd. Jolanda NEFF 19:36
3rd. Kate COURTNEY 19:37
4th. Katerina NASH 19:39
5th. Barbara BENKO 19:40
Watch the replay on Red Bull TV here.
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
LeDuke
(4 mins ago)
Congrat on not even understanding that short track is not XC. Well done. Seriously.
[Reply]
+ 0
robaussie99
(1 hours ago)
I watched an XC race for the first time today.
Possibly the most boring thing I’ve watched in ages.
Downvote away, but I was sorely disappointed.
[Reply]
2 Comments
Possibly the most boring thing I’ve watched in ages.
Downvote away, but I was sorely disappointed.
