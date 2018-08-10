RACING

Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XCC Short Track World Cup 2018

Aug 10, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Elite Men
1st. Sam GAZE 21:41
2nd. Henrique AVANCINI 21:42
3rd. Mathias FLUECKIGER 21:42
4th. Anton COOPER 21:43
5th. Lars FOSTER 21:43

Elite Women
1st. Annika LANGVAD 19:32
2nd. Jolanda NEFF 19:36
3rd. Kate COURTNEY 19:37
4th. Katerina NASH 19:39
5th. Barbara BENKO 19:40





Watch the replay on Red Bull TV here.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Congrat on not even understanding that short track is not XC. Well done. Seriously.
  • + 0
 I watched an XC race for the first time today.

Possibly the most boring thing I’ve watched in ages.

Downvote away, but I was sorely disappointed.

Post a Comment



