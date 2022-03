Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:39.750

2nd. Goncalo Bandeira: 2:41.557

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 2:42.054

4th. Loris Vergier: 2:42.247

5th. Charlie Harrison: 2:42.688





Elite Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:58.34

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:00.826

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:01.740

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:05.632

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:07.406





Full Results:

Top 30 Elite Men

Elite Women

While we still have a few weeks until the World Cup kicks off in Lourdes the opening round of the Portugal Cup DH series saw a massively stacked list of riders making a weekend of racing that was a World Cup in all but name. In the Elite Women's race Myriam Nicole took an early-season win as she went around two seconds faster than Vali Höll. The Elite Men's race saw another big win as Amaury Pierron found just under two seconds on Goncalo Bandeira.Check out the full results below.More results can be found here