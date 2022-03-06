Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH

While we still have a few weeks until the World Cup kicks off in Lourdes the opening round of the Portugal Cup DH series saw a massively stacked list of riders making a weekend of racing that was a World Cup in all but name. In the Elite Women's race Myriam Nicole took an early-season win as she went around two seconds faster than Vali Höll. The Elite Men's race saw another big win as Amaury Pierron found just under two seconds on Goncalo Bandeira.
Check out the full results below.Currently these results are provisional as the live timing is still showing some riders without race times. We will update the article once we have the full final results.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:39.750
2nd. Goncalo Bandeira: 2:41.557
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 2:42.054
4th. Loris Vergier: 2:42.247
5th. Charlie Harrison: 2:42.688
Elite Women:
1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:58.34
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:00.826
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:01.740
4th. Camille Balanche: 3:05.632
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:07.406
Full Results:Top 30 Elite MenElite Women
More results can be found here
.
