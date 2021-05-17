Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win the 2021 Portugal Cup - Boticas

May 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The European DH race season continues with a great weekend of racing for Commencal riders taking the top spot in the Elite Women, Junior Men and Elite Men's categories.

In the Elite Men's racing, Amaury Pierron came out on top, with Angel Suarez coming across the line just 0.498 seconds back in 2nd place. For the Elite Women, Myriam Nicole took the top spot with Telma Torregrosa Sancho in 2nd and Agnes Delest rounding out the top three just under 16 seconds behind the fastest time. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Women:

1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:21.552
2nd. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: +14.502
3rd. Agnes Delest: +15.783
4th. Margarida Bandeira: +24.866
5th. Ana Leite: +38.160


Elite Men:

1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:07.266
2nd. Angel Suarez: +0.498
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.941
4th. Antoine Rogge: +4.732
5th. Ronan Dunne: +5.470



Full Results:

Elite Women:


Elite Men:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
80145 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
66636 views
Field Trip: Ibis's $2,999 Ripley AF is a Precision Weapon
49212 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
46141 views
Stevie Smith: 1989-2016
41573 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
39938 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
37233 views
Bike Check: Mathieu Van Der Poel's Canyon Lux - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
37170 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 That’s a very impressive time from Nicole...
  • 1 0
 Impressive riding from the Commencal team. Aluminum for the win.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008238
Mobile Version of Website