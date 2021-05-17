Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win the 2021 Portugal Cup - Boticas

The European DH race season continues with a great weekend of racing for Commencal riders taking the top spot in the Elite Women, Junior Men and Elite Men's categories.
In the Elite Men's racing, Amaury Pierron came out on top, with Angel Suarez coming across the line just 0.498
seconds back in 2nd place. For the Elite Women, Myriam Nicole took the top spot with Telma Torregrosa Sancho in 2nd and Agnes Delest rounding out the top three just under 16 seconds behind the fastest time. Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Women:
1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:21.552
2nd. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: +14.502
3rd. Agnes Delest: +15.783
4th. Margarida Bandeira: +24.866
5th. Ana Leite: +38.160
Elite Men:
1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:07.266
2nd. Angel Suarez: +0.498
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.941
4th. Antoine Rogge: +4.732
5th. Ronan Dunne: +5.470
Full Results:Elite Women:Elite Men:
2 Comments
Post a Comment