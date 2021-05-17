Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win the 2021 Portugal Cup - Boticas

Results:



Elite Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 2:21.552

2nd. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: +14.502

3rd. Agnes Delest: +15.783

4th. Margarida Bandeira: +24.866

5th. Ana Leite: +38.160





Elite Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:07.266

2nd. Angel Suarez: +0.498

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: +0.941

4th. Antoine Rogge: +4.732

5th. Ronan Dunne: +5.470





The European DH race season continues with a great weekend of racing for Commencal riders taking the top spot in the Elite Women, Junior Men and Elite Men's categories.In the Elite Men's racing, Amaury Pierron came out on top, with Angel Suarez coming across the line justseconds back in 2nd place. For the Elite Women, Myriam Nicole took the top spot with Telma Torregrosa Sancho in 2nd and Agnes Delest rounding out the top three just under 16 seconds behind the fastest time. Check out the full results below.