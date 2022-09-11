Results: Myriam Nicole & Antoine Vidal Win the 2022 French National DH Championships

The results are in from the French DH National Championships at Les Orres, with Myriam Nicole and Benoit Coulanges taking the 2022 titles.
Check out the full results below.Results:
Full Results:Women:Men:
Men:
1st. Antoine Vidal: 3:55.03
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:55.04
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 3:56.27
4th. Dylan Levesque: 3:56.36
5th. Hugo Frixtalon: 3:56.89
Women:
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:24.45
2nd. Mathilde Bernard: 4:37.26
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:45.58
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:46.58
5th. Alizes Lassus: 4:48.38
1 Comment
Also: Congratulations to Antoine Rogge on his 10th place finish. Coming after he finished as the highest ranked privateer in the DH overall standings (28th) and he had a 16th place showing at Val di Sole, hopefully some team will recognize his potential and add him for next year's UCI DH season.