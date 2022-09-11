Results: Myriam Nicole & Antoine Vidal Win the 2022 French National DH Championships

Results:



Men:



1st. Antoine Vidal: 3:55.03

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:55.04

3rd. Amaury Pierron: 3:56.27

4th. Dylan Levesque: 3:56.36

5th. Hugo Frixtalon: 3:56.89





Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:24.45

2nd. Mathilde Bernard: 4:37.26

3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:45.58

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:46.58

5th. Alizes Lassus: 4:48.38





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

The results are in from the French DH National Championships at Les Orres, with Myriam Nicole and Benoit Coulanges taking the 2022 titles.Check out the full results below.