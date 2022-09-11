Results: Myriam Nicole & Antoine Vidal Win the 2022 French National DH Championships

Sep 11, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the French DH National Championships at Les Orres, with Myriam Nicole and Benoit Coulanges taking the 2022 titles.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Antoine Vidal: 3:55.03
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:55.04
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 3:56.27
4th. Dylan Levesque: 3:56.36
5th. Hugo Frixtalon: 3:56.89


Women:

1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:24.45
2nd. Mathilde Bernard: 4:37.26
3rd. Lisa Bouladou: 4:45.58
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:46.58
5th. Alizes Lassus: 4:48.38


Full Results:

Women:

Men:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing French National Championships National Championships


Must Read This Week
Review: Atherton AM.150.1
79123 views
First Ride: The New Santa Cruz 5010 Has In-Frame Storage & a Sporty New Haircut
70433 views
First Ride: Trek's New Fuel EX Has More Travel & More Adjustments
65527 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
52366 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022
52284 views
[Updated After Qualifying] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from Red Bull Hardline 2022
46680 views
George Brannigan Breaks Collarbone in Gnarly Red Bull Hardline Crash
40530 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Cup 2022
40090 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 The men's winner was decided by 1/100 of a second? As they say in France, incroyable.

Also: Congratulations to Antoine Rogge on his 10th place finish. Coming after he finished as the highest ranked privateer in the DH overall standings (28th) and he had a 16th place showing at Val di Sole, hopefully some team will recognize his potential and add him for next year's UCI DH season.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008859
Mobile Version of Website