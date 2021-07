Results:



Men:



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:59.06

2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.10

3rd. Antoine Vidal: +0.60

4th. Thibaut Daprela: +2,77

5th. Gaëtan Vige: +3.40





Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:28.67

2nd. Mathilde Bernard: +12.50

3rd. Agnes Delest: +15.17

4th. Vicky Clavel: +18.09

5th. Nastasia Gimenez: +18.24





Full Results:

Women:

Top 50 Men:

With seeding completed at the French National Championships in Valberg, check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.