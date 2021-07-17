Results: Myriam Nicole & Benoit Coulanges Win the 2021 French National DH Championships

Jul 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the French DH National Championships, with Myriam Nicole and Benoit Coulanges taking the 2021 titles.

Myriam Nicole secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of over 17 seconds on second-placed Mathilde Bernard. Benoit Coulanges managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Antoine Vidal coming across the line in second place and Loic Bruni coming third in a results sheet that is filled with top World Cup riders.

Check out the full results below.

Results:


Men:

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:51.21
2nd. Antoine Vidal: +0.36
3rd. Loic Bruni: +0.66
4th. Loris Vergier: +1.53
5th. Thibaut Daprela: +2.37


Women:

1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:14.51
2nd. Mathilde Bernard: +17.37
3rd. Agnes Delest: +20.16
4th. Nastasia Gimenez: +20.53
5th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.73


Full Results:

Women:

Top 50 Men:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing French National Championships National Championships


