Results: Myriam Nicole & Benoit Coulanges Win the 2021 French National DH Championships

Results:



Men:



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:51.21

2nd. Antoine Vidal: +0.36

3rd. Loic Bruni: +0.66

4th. Loris Vergier: +1.53

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +2.37





Women:



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:14.51

2nd. Mathilde Bernard: +17.37

3rd. Agnes Delest: +20.16

4th. Nastasia Gimenez: +20.53

5th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.73





Full Results:

Women:

Top 50 Men:

The results are in from the French DH National Championships, with Myriam Nicole and Benoit Coulanges taking the 2021 titles.Myriam Nicole secured the Women's Elite national title with a win of over 17 seconds on second-placed Mathilde Bernard. Benoit Coulanges managed to take the national title in the Elite Men's racing, with Antoine Vidal coming across the line in second place and Loic Bruni coming third in a results sheet that is filled with top World Cup riders.Check out the full results below.