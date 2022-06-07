Results: Neko Mulally & Caroline Washam Win Downhill Southeast Round 5

Jun 7, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
The 2022 Downhill Southeast continues with Neko Mulally and Caroline Washam besting their competitors on almost the same track as the one used for the Snowshoe World Cup races. In the men's race, Mulally was in a league of his own (and on a bike of his own), with the rest of the competition more than 17 seconds back. It's great to see his luck turn this season. The racing was much tighter in the women's field, with the top three competitors within three seconds, but it was Washam who managed to keep it rolling quickly all the way to the bottom.

Check out the full results from the fifth round of the DHSE series below.


Results:


Pro Men:

1st. Neko Mulally: 3:35.01
2nd. Corey Jackson: 3:52.77
3rd. Jake Kahn: 3:53.63
4th. Steve Estabrook: 3:54.50
5th. Ronnie Vance: 4:01.72


Pro Women:

1st. Caroline Washam: 4:33.38
2nd. Abigail Ronca: 4:36.23
3rd. Mazie Hayden: 4:36.28
4th. Lilly Driver: 5:34.36



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women



More results can be found here.

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Those time gaps!! Tighter than a hotdog through a hallway!
  • 1 0
 17+ seconds on a sub-4 minute track is wild. Those top-5 guys are fast dudes too!
  • 1 0
 Never thought I'd see the day when a 4th place DH pro is from Kansas!
  • 1 0
 huh, I could've sworn Steve Estabrook was a Vermonter
  • 2 0
 Neko destroyed the field





