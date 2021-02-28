Results: New Zealand DH National Championships 2021

Feb 28, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The results are in from the New Zealand DH National Championships, with Sam Blenkinsop and Jessica Blewitt taking the Elite titles for 2021. Sam Blenkinsop crossed the line fastest in the Elite Men's racing with a win of over four seconds on Boaz Hebblethwaite. Sam Gale rounded out the top three racers with a race time of 3:12.253.

Jessica Blewitt took the top step of the Elite Women's podium this weekend, with Robin Goomes nearly ten seconds back in second place and Louise Kelly in third position. In the Junior racing, Lachlan Stevens-McNab and Jenna Hastings topped the podium in their categories.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:04.383
2nd. Boaz Hebblethwaite: 3:08.793
3rd. Sam Gale: 3:12.253
4th. Charlie Murray: 3:14.190
5th. Cole Lucas: 3:15.387


Elite Women:

1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:44.280
2nd. Robin Goomes: 3:53.163
3rd. Louise Kelly: 4:16.350
4th. Caitlin Titheridge: 4:43.740
5th. Kelsey Timpany: 5:03.157



Junior Men:

1st. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:15.313
2nd. James MacDermid: 3:19.703
3rd. Alex Wayman: 3:19.953
4th. Cameron Beck: 3:22.100
5th. Sam Weir: 3:28.627


Junior Women:

1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:47.480
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:37.850



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Junior Men:


Junior Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing National Championships


Must Read This Week
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
97170 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
60169 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
59093 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
53114 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
51930 views
Interview: Rachel Atherton on Her Pregnancy & Plans for the Future
51664 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
51422 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
50412 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 What happend to the balder Masters, did nail himself ?
  • 2 0
 Took a detour to the hospital. So probably yes.
  • 1 0
 I was worried, Jessica will blow it Frown (#sorry)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008913
Mobile Version of Website