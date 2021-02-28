Results: New Zealand DH National Championships 2021

The results are in from the New Zealand DH National Championships, with Sam Blenkinsop and Jessica Blewitt taking the Elite titles for 2021. Sam Blenkinsop crossed the line fastest in the Elite Men's racing with a win of over four seconds on Boaz Hebblethwaite. Sam Gale rounded out the top three racers with a race time of 3:12.253
Jessica Blewitt took the top step of the Elite Women's podium this weekend, with Robin Goomes nearly ten seconds back in second place and Louise Kelly in third position. In the Junior racing, Lachlan Stevens-McNab and Jenna Hastings topped the podium in their categories.
Check out the full results below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:04.383
2nd. Boaz Hebblethwaite: 3:08.793
3rd. Sam Gale: 3:12.253
4th. Charlie Murray: 3:14.190
5th. Cole Lucas: 3:15.387
Elite Women:
1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:44.280
2nd. Robin Goomes: 3:53.163
3rd. Louise Kelly: 4:16.350
4th. Caitlin Titheridge: 4:43.740
5th. Kelsey Timpany: 5:03.157
Junior Men:
1st. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:15.313
2nd. James MacDermid: 3:19.703
3rd. Alex Wayman: 3:19.953
4th. Cameron Beck: 3:22.100
5th. Sam Weir: 3:28.627
Junior Women:
1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:47.480
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:37.850
