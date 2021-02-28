Results: New Zealand DH National Championships 2021

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:04.383

2nd. Boaz Hebblethwaite: 3:08.793

3rd. Sam Gale: 3:12.253

4th. Charlie Murray: 3:14.190

5th. Cole Lucas: 3:15.387





Elite Women:



1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:44.280

2nd. Robin Goomes: 3:53.163

3rd. Louise Kelly: 4:16.350

4th. Caitlin Titheridge: 4:43.740

5th. Kelsey Timpany: 5:03.157







Junior Men:



1st. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:15.313

2nd. James MacDermid: 3:19.703

3rd. Alex Wayman: 3:19.953

4th. Cameron Beck: 3:22.100

5th. Sam Weir: 3:28.627





Junior Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:47.480

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:37.850





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

Junior Men:

Junior Women:

The results are in from the New Zealand DH National Championships, with Sam Blenkinsop and Jessica Blewitt taking the Elite titles for 2021. Sam Blenkinsop crossed the line fastest in the Elite Men's racing with a win of over four seconds on Boaz Hebblethwaite. Sam Gale rounded out the top three racers with a race time ofJessica Blewitt took the top step of the Elite Women's podium this weekend, with Robin Goomes nearly ten seconds back in second place and Louise Kelly in third position. In the Junior racing, Lachlan Stevens-McNab and Jenna Hastings topped the podium in their categories.Check out the full results below.