Results: New Zealand DH National Championships 2023

Feb 26, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the New Zealand DH National Championships, with Toby Meek, Jess Blewitt, Luke Wayman and Sacha Earnest taking the 2023 Elite and Junior titles.

Jess Blewitt secured the Women's Elite national title for the second year n a row as first-year Elite racer Jenna Hastings crosses the line in 2nd almost eight seconds back. Toby Meek took the Elite Men's title pulling ahead of second-placed Sam Blenkinsop by around three and a half seconds. Sam Gale fell another half a second back to take third place.

Although not racing for the national titles the fastest time of the day was set by Jackson Goldstone who went from beating the Australians at their national champs last weekend to besting this week's New Zealand national champ by over three seconds. Setting the second fastest time of the weekend was Jackson's teammate Laurie Greenland who crossed the line just under a second back.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Toby Meek: 2:50.87
2nd. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:54.31
3rd. Sam Gale: 2:54.89
4th. Ed Masters: 2:55.95
5th. Charlie Murray: 2:56.81


Elite Women:

1st. Jess Blewitt: 3:12.75
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:20.13
3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 3:22.00



Junior Men:

1st. Luke Wayman: 2:56.24
2nd. Joe Millington: 2:57.73
3rd. Isaac Holman: 2:58.55
4th. Seth Stylie: 2:59.35
5th. Oliver Nicholls: 2:59.98


Junior Women:

1st. Sacha Earnest: 3:14.30
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:14.48
3rd. Poppy Lane: 3:31.13
4th. Winnifred Goldsbury: 3:31.32
5th. Leah Smith: 3:38.42



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Junior Men:


Junior Women:




5 Comments

  • 4 0
 the full „full results“ can be found here: www.sportsplits.com/races/torpedo-7-dhi-national-championships-2023/events/1

you’re welcome
  • 1 0
 Thank you.
  • 1 0
 Damn who is Toby how did he manage to put 3.5s on Blenki !! Top work & Congrats !!
  • 1 0
 Unreal Toby! Meekboyz FTW!
  • 1 0
 Why did George Brannigan not start?





