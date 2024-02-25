Results: New Zealand DH National Championships 2024

Feb 25, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the New Zealand DH National Championships at Coronet Peak, with Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab, Jess Blewitt, Tyler Waite and Eliana Hulsebosch taking the 2024 Elite and Junior titles.

Jess Blewitt secured the Women's Elite national title for the third year in a row as Jenna Hastings crossed the line in 2nd almost two seconds back. While not in the running for the national title, Vali Höll was in attendance and took second place in the women's overall results with a time of 3:10.33.

Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab won the Elite Men's title pulling ahead of second-placed Tuhoto-Ariki Pene by 1.85 seconds. Toby Meek secured third place 2.85 seconds off the pace of the newly crowned champ. Amaury Pierron was another international rider on course, setting the fifth-fastest male time of the day.

In the U19 Junior racing, Yeti team rider Tyler Waite dominated the day winning both his category and setting the fastest male time of the day. Nearly four seconds back in second place, Oli Clark beat several elite riders with the fourth-fastest male race time. Eliana Hulsebosch took home the women's U19 title for 2024 as she continues to have a great start to the 2024 race season. Trek Factory racing's latest signing Sacha Earnest, ended the day in 2nd with 2023 Junior World Champion Erice Van Leuven completing the top three.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:49.05
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:50.85
3rd. Toby Meek: 2:51.87
4th. James Macdermid: 2:56.89
5th. Hayden Stead: 2:56.90


Elite Women:

1st. Jess Blewitt: 3:08.68
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:10.47
3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 3:18.71



Junior Men:

1st. Tyler Waite: 2:47.80
2nd. Oli Clark: 2:51.61
3rd. Luke Wayman: 2:51.84
4th. Rory Meek: 2:52.98
5th. Charlie Wiffin: 2:57.30


Junior Women:

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:11.58
2nd. Sacha Earnest: 3:11.67
3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:12.32
4th. Winnifred Goldsbury: 3:20.81
5th. Bellah Birchall: 3:25.86



Full Results:

Elite Men:

photo

Elite Women:

photo

Junior Men:

photo

Junior Women:

photo

International Riders - Men:

photo

International Riders - Women:

photo



0 Comments







