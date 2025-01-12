Powered by Outside

Results: New Zealand National DH Series 2025 Round 1 Dunedin

Jan 12, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
The 2025 New Zealand national series kicked off this weekend in Dunedin with Oli Clark and Bellah Birchall setting the fastest times of the day.

Oli Clark dominated the men's racing with his winning time making him the fastest in the U19 category and setting the best time of the day. Clark's run was nearly four seconds faster than fellow U19 racer Tyler Waite, the second-fastest rider in finals. Sam Gale won the Elite Men's category with a time quick enough for fourth overall.

In the Women's racing, Bellah Birchall topped the rankings with a gap of around one and a half seconds to U17 racer Kiera Vlaar. Kalani Muirhead was the only Elite Woman to take on finals, setting the seventh-best Women's time in finals.

Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below. Stay tuned for the second round, forming part of the new UCI Continental Series, at Coronet Peak on January 19.


Race Action:



Results:

Elite Men:


1st. Sam Gale: 2:52.03
2nd. Seth Stylie: 2:55.14
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:59.62
4th. Kieran Bennett: 3:00.23
5th. Liam Barclay: 3:00.27


Elite Women:


1st. Kalani Muirhead: 4:01.49


U19 Men:


1st. Oli Clark: 2:45.56
2nd. Tyler Waite: 2:49.29
3rd. Jonty Williamson: 2:50.31
4th. Rory Meek: 2:53.35
5th. Malik Boatwright: 2:53.62


U19 Women:


1st. Bellah Birchall: 3:53.74
2nd. Ursula Summers: 3:56.74
3rd. Indy Deavoll: 3:57.27
4th. Iley Nunns: 3:57.69


Full Results:

Women:

photo

Men:

photo
photo
photo

You can view the full result breakdown here.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Adolf Silva Confirms Serious Spinal Injury After Rampage Finals Crash - Fundraiser Launched
174443 views
Review: Maxxis' New Dissector Tire is Fast & Versatile
47543 views
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
45573 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
36381 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
36191 views
SRAM Files Patent for Adjustable Air-Based Rebound Damper
33177 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28544 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
27753 views

30 Comments
  • 571
 I'm predicting position no. 28 can do great things next round!
  • 80
 Or do some serious financial analysis. One L too many, butt still...
  • 20
 @lolypop: Freak in the (spread)sheets!
  • 130
 Did something happen to the track before men’s final? U19 would have been top 5 including Sam gale in in 4th instead of 1st. Otherwise the young guys looking fast!
  • 22
 the place was a slip'n'slide so results not fully accurate.
  • 40
 Actually from what I've seen/read, a number of the elite men said track was improving for their final run. So results probably are reflective of the real pace. So yes, the U19's are going fast
  • 70
 The track was drying through the day, U19 are just fast! You can see that in previous NZ national series results from last year too. 2024 national champs was won by lachie in elite but fastest time of the day was tyler in u19
  • 120
 Good God. How many Stevens-McNabbs are there!?
  • 40
 Lowes : Motorbikes :: Stevens-McNabbs : MTBs
  • 50
 Seth Stylie is name predestined for rad times!
  • 40
 What happened to all the rapid NZ girls?? I’d expect them to be racing their local NZ series right?!
  • 54
 It's dunedin. rubbish weather always a guarantee when theres an event on of anything and the Signal hill Area is quite the ways from the airport, also shuttle issues with getting riders up, I believe Bike shuttles dunedin used to do this but the lady who owned this service, took everyone's money then closed the business and disappeared - currently a police investigation going on I believe.
  • 91
 @HeatedRotor: to clarify about the shuttles. Yes there was a public service, no there isn't a police investigation as far as I'm aware. The event was run by the club which has nothing to do with that service. All the shuttles for the event were paid for by the club (Mountain Biking Otago) and Mtbnz as event organizers and driven by volunteers. People were able to get plenty of runs in for practice and had basically no waiting at the shuttle pickup on event day
  • 72
 @HeatedRotor: ill also add that the drive from the airport to Signal Hill is only 30 minutes, funnily enough exactly the same time as it takes from Queenstown airport to Coronet peak
  • 12
 @roberthavill: Fair, but I've just asked my friend who reported our Statements and he said there is a police investigation to the previous owner of Bike shuttles dunedin. FYI, I bought a 50 ride pass 2 weeks before she stopped. - It's illegal to Get paid for a service and not provide said service - just want my money back - Crazy part is, We looked at buying the business But apparently 'selling the business' doesnt always mean that.

I must be mistaken for the "I believe Bike shuttles dunedin used to do this" i was told By several people that they used to help the club.
  • 30
 @HeatedRotor: MBO has paid them in the past to provide some shuttles for events as we had done for several previous owners of the business. The last 2 Downhills, shuttles have been provided by hire vans and club trailers + borrowed trailers and volunteer drivers. The club always provides plenty of shuttles for the events and paid dunedin bike shuttles in the past to reduce the amount of volunteers required.

fair enough about wanting a refund, i know several people in the same situation. As far as I'm aware some refunds were given out and all the business assets were sold separately.
  • 20
 @HeatedRotor: we used to load info furniture removal trucks back in the day ! Haha
  • 10
 @roberthavill: Exactly this. I'd say it's easier to compete at Signal than Coronet.... Airport Shuttle into town. Stay in the city. Easy pedal to race (so don't "need" a vehicle)
  • 10
 @Cabin: as someone who has raced at both places this season, Coronet is significantly better.
Dont get me wrong, signal itself is a great place but if it was my choice, coronet is easier to sort racing needs.

I also got contacted about the Bike shuttles and have put my reference in the report, we lost out on nearly 1k in rides for our small group.
  • 10
 @NZracer91: @HeatedRotor any link to this report?
  • 10
 @roberthavill: Im sure we got a case number, ill text my friend an find out.
  • 10
 @NZracer91: Clumsy wording from me. I could've written "just as easy". I was more refering to the travel logistics, and the point that the airport is 30min away being not super relevant.

Depends on individual situation and travels needs. Racing Dunedin was always much more easily manageable for me (as a Nth Islander) than Coronet . But thats just me...
  • 20
 Very limited menu at this feeder series.
  • 20
 appreciate the pun. But this race wasn't part of the feeder series (the UCI conti one). That'll be Coronet DH this weekend coming. Will be a more diverse menu at that one....
  • 20
 @Cabin: ah. I guess we’ll just use it next week too.
  • 10
 Oli Clark. Can we say it together please...
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.021026
Mobile Version of Website