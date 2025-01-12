Results: New Zealand National DH Series 2025 Round 1 Dunedin

The 2025 New Zealand national series kicked off this weekend in Dunedin with Oli Clark and Bellah Birchall setting the fastest times of the day.
Oli Clark dominated the men's racing with his winning time making him the fastest in the U19 category and setting the best time of the day. Clark's run was nearly four seconds faster than fellow U19 racer Tyler Waite, the second-fastest rider in finals. Sam Gale won the Elite Men's category with a time quick enough for fourth overall.
In the Women's racing, Bellah Birchall topped the rankings with a gap of around one and a half seconds to U17 racer Kiera Vlaar. Kalani Muirhead was the only Elite Woman to take on finals, setting the seventh-best Women's time in finals.
Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below. Stay tuned for the second round, forming part of the new UCI Continental Series, at Coronet Peak on January 19.
Elite Men:
1st.
Sam Gale: 2:52.032nd.
Seth Stylie: 2:55.143rd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:59.624th.
Kieran Bennett: 3:00.235th.
Liam Barclay: 3:00.27
Elite Women:
1st.
Kalani Muirhead: 4:01.49
U19 Men:
1st.
Oli Clark: 2:45.562nd.
Tyler Waite: 2:49.293rd.
Jonty Williamson: 2:50.314th.
Rory Meek: 2:53.355th.
Malik Boatwright: 2:53.62
U19 Women:
1st.
Bellah Birchall: 3:53.742nd.
Ursula Summers: 3:56.743rd.
Indy Deavoll: 3:57.274th.
Iley Nunns: 3:57.69
