Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Coronet Peak

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: 3:42.90

2nd. Sam Gale: +4.37

3rd. Matt Walker: +4.96

4th. Nico Arnold: +5.40

5th. Baxter Maiwald: +5.73





Elite Women:



1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:21.53

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +16.19

3rd. Jenna Hastings: +1:00.61







U19 Men:



1st. Luke Wayman: 3:46.95

2nd. Joe Millington: +5.45

3rd. Seth Stylie: +7.79

4th. Oli Nicholis: +9.38

5th. Josh Bonnar: +10.10





U19 Women:



1st. Sacha Eaarnest: 4:39.59

2nd. Poppy Lane: +1.48

3rd. Leah Smith: +34.75

4th. Morgan Antone: +1:26.71





Full Results:

The 2023 New Zealand national series kicks off at Coronet Peak with Louise Ferguson and Finn Hawkesby-Browne taking the fastest Elite times. Just under six seconds separated the top five Elite Men as Finn pulled ahead of Sam Gale in 2nd by a sizeable 4.37 seconds. Louise Ferguson took a big in the Elite Women's race with a gap of over 16 seconds to Kalani Muirhead.Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.