Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Coronet Peak

Jan 15, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 New Zealand national series kicks off at Coronet Peak with Louise Ferguson and Finn Hawkesby-Browne taking the fastest Elite times. Just under six seconds separated the top five Elite Men as Finn pulled ahead of Sam Gale in 2nd by a sizeable 4.37 seconds. Louise Ferguson took a big in the Elite Women's race with a gap of over 16 seconds to Kalani Muirhead.

Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: 3:42.90
2nd. Sam Gale: +4.37
3rd. Matt Walker: +4.96
4th. Nico Arnold: +5.40
5th. Baxter Maiwald: +5.73


Elite Women:

1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:21.53
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +16.19
3rd. Jenna Hastings: +1:00.61



U19 Men:

1st. Luke Wayman: 3:46.95
2nd. Joe Millington: +5.45
3rd. Seth Stylie: +7.79
4th. Oli Nicholis: +9.38
5th. Josh Bonnar: +10.10


U19 Women:

1st. Sacha Eaarnest: 4:39.59
2nd. Poppy Lane: +1.48
3rd. Leah Smith: +34.75
4th. Morgan Antone: +1:26.71



Full Results:




