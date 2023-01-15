Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Coronet Peak

The 2023 New Zealand national series kicks off at Coronet Peak with Louise Ferguson and Finn Hawkesby-Browne taking the fastest Elite times. Just under six seconds separated the top five Elite Men as Finn pulled ahead of Sam Gale in 2nd by a sizeable 4.37 seconds. Louise Ferguson took a big in the Elite Women's race with a gap of over 16 seconds to Kalani Muirhead.
Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: 3:42.90
2nd. Sam Gale: +4.37
3rd. Matt Walker: +4.96
4th. Nico Arnold: +5.40
5th. Baxter Maiwald: +5.73
Elite Women:
1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:21.53
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +16.19
3rd. Jenna Hastings: +1:00.61
U19 Men:
1st. Luke Wayman: 3:46.95
2nd. Joe Millington: +5.45
3rd. Seth Stylie: +7.79
4th. Oli Nicholis: +9.38
5th. Josh Bonnar: +10.10
U19 Women:
1st. Sacha Eaarnest: 4:39.59
2nd. Poppy Lane: +1.48
3rd. Leah Smith: +34.75
4th. Morgan Antone: +1:26.71
Full Results:
