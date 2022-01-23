Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Rotorua

The 2022 New Zealand national series kicks off in Rotorua with Brook Macdonald and Louise Ferguson taking the fastest Elite times. Just three seconds separated the top five Elite Men as Brook pulled ahead of Louis Hamilton in second and new teammate Tuhoto-Ariki Pene in third position. Louise Ferguson took a big in the Elite Women's race with a gap of 15 seconds over Kalani Muirhead.
Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Brook Macdonald: 3:12.306
2nd. Louis Hamilton: 3:13.555
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 3:13.770
4th. Daniel Self: 3:14.811
5th. Sam Gale: 3:15.030
Elite Women:
1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:57.043
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:11.314
3rd. Shania Rawson: 4:14.752
4th. Ashley Bond: 4:52.444
U19 Men:
1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:14.034
2nd. Cameron Beck: 3:15.999
3rd. Alex Wayman: 3:16.111
4th. George Harvey: 3:27.629
5th. Seth Buckley: 3:28.595
U19 Women:
1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:00.772
2nd. Caitlin Flavell: 4:10.216
3rd. Leah Smith: 4:16.414
Full Results:Elite Men:Elite Women:Top 20 U19 Men:U19 Women:
More results can be found here
.
1 Comment
Post a Comment