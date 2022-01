Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Rotorua

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Brook Macdonald: 3:12.306

2nd. Louis Hamilton: 3:13.555

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 3:13.770

4th. Daniel Self: 3:14.811

5th. Sam Gale: 3:15.030





Elite Women:



1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:57.043

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: 4:11.314

3rd. Shania Rawson: 4:14.752

4th. Ashley Bond: 4:52.444







U19 Men:



1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:14.034

2nd. Cameron Beck: 3:15.999

3rd. Alex Wayman: 3:16.111

4th. George Harvey: 3:27.629

5th. Seth Buckley: 3:28.595





U19 Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:00.772

2nd. Caitlin Flavell: 4:10.216

3rd. Leah Smith: 4:16.414





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

Top 20 U19 Men:

U19 Women:

The 2022 New Zealand national series kicks off in Rotorua with Brook Macdonald and Louise Ferguson taking the fastest Elite times. Just three seconds separated the top five Elite Men as Brook pulled ahead of Louis Hamilton in second and new teammate Tuhoto-Ariki Pene in third position. Louise Ferguson took a big in the Elite Women's race with a gap of 15 seconds over Kalani Muirhead.Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.More results can be found here