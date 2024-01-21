Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 1 - Whangamata

The 2024 New Zealand national series kicked off this weekend at the Whangamata MTB Park with Lachlan Stevens-McNab, Lynette Deacon, Tyler Waite and Eliena Hulsebosch securing wins across the elite and U19 categories.
The elite men's race winner, Lachlan Stevens-McNab was rapid out of the gate creating a small lead at split one before extending it further to over seven seconds at split two. Lachlan extended his lead further in the third split before Sam Gale pulled him back by around half a second in the short final sector to the finish line. Charlie Makea completed the top three riders just over ten seconds off the pace. The elite women's field only saw one rider compete, meaning Lynette Deacon took home the round-one win.
Over in the U19 men's race, Tyler Waite secured a 4.72-second lead as he fought back from a third-place position in the first sector to holding the race lead across the rest of the course and the fastest time in split two by six seconds. Second-placed Ryan Hastings laid down a consistent run sitting in 2nd through the whole race, only dropping outside the top two in individual split rankings at the final sector. A quick final sector saw Jack Collins just make it under ten seconds off the leader as he rode to a solid third place.
The U19 Women's race saw both riders go faster than the elite time with Eliena Hulsebosch taking the round one win by 13.73 seconds against Kate Hastings. Eliena Hulsebosch dominated the race going fastest through every sector except split three where both riders set the same time of 27 seconds.
Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below. Stay tuned for the second round in Rotorua on February 3.
Results:
Elite Men:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 1:41.802nd.
Sam Gale: +7.833rd.
Charlie Makea: +10.334th.
Carson Rayner: +12.645th.
William Harvey: +16.80Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 21.19Split 2:
Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 45.00Split 3:
Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 24.00Split to Finish:
Sam Gale: 11.06
Elite Women:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Lynette Deacon: 3:07.66Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Lynette Deacon: 37.28Split 2:
Lynette Deacon: 1:31.00Split 3:
Lynette Deacon: 43.00Split to Finish:
Lynette Deacon: 16.38
U19 Men:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Tyler Waite: 1:47.472nd.
Ryan Hastings: +4.723rd.
Jack Collins: +9.634th.
Asher Hart: +14.255th.
Harry Kneebone: +14.92Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Asher Hart: 23.47Split 2:
Tyler Waite: 48.00Split 3:
Ryan Hastings: 21.00Split to Finish:
Charlie Wiffin: 13.00
U19 Women:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Eliena Hulsebosch: 2:08.132nd.
Kate Hastings: +13.73Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Eliena Hulsebosch: 25.24Split 2:
Eliena Hulsebosch: 1:01.00Split 3:
Eliena Hulsebosch/Kate Hastings: 27.00Split to Finish:
Eliena Hulsebosch: 14.89
Full Results:
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
U19 Men:
U19 Women:
You can view the results for every category here
.