Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Christchurch

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Toby Meek: 2:46.55

2nd. Charlie Murray: +4.50

3rd. Kieran Bennett: +5.93

4th. Guy Johnston: +9.92

5th. Calum Booth: +11.49





Elite Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:23.63

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +8.27







U19 Men:



1st. Luke Wayman: 2:56.39

2nd. Nate Washer: +1.92

3rd. Oliver Jablonski: +3.02

4th. Joe Millington: +5.69

5th. Ty Muirhead: +5.90





U19 Women:



1st. Sacha Earnest: 3:29.15

2nd. Leah Smith: +22

3rd. Maddy Sinclair: +1:33.37





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

U19 Men:

U19 Women:

The 2023 New Zealand national series continues at Christchurch Adventure Park with Jenna Hastings and Toby Meek taking the fastest Elite times. Toby Meek secured a big win in the Elite Men's race building a gap of four and a half seconds to Charlie Murray. Jenna Hastings pulled ahead of Kalani Muirhead by just over eight seconds to secure the Elite Women's win.Check out the full results from the second round of the New Zealand national series below.