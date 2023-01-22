Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Christchurch

Jan 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The 2023 New Zealand national series continues at Christchurch Adventure Park with Jenna Hastings and Toby Meek taking the fastest Elite times. Toby Meek secured a big win in the Elite Men's race building a gap of four and a half seconds to Charlie Murray. Jenna Hastings pulled ahead of Kalani Muirhead by just over eight seconds to secure the Elite Women's win.

Check out the full results from the second round of the New Zealand national series below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Toby Meek: 2:46.55
2nd. Charlie Murray: +4.50
3rd. Kieran Bennett: +5.93
4th. Guy Johnston: +9.92
5th. Calum Booth: +11.49


Elite Women:

1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:23.63
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +8.27



U19 Men:

1st. Luke Wayman: 2:56.39
2nd. Nate Washer: +1.92
3rd. Oliver Jablonski: +3.02
4th. Joe Millington: +5.69
5th. Ty Muirhead: +5.90


U19 Women:

1st. Sacha Earnest: 3:29.15
2nd. Leah Smith: +22
3rd. Maddy Sinclair: +1:33.37



Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

U19 Men:

U19 Women:



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Johannes Fischbach Signs with GasGas] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
104546 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?
69908 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2023
39489 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups
38272 views
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
36043 views
Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10
34856 views
Kyle Strait Signs With Vitus
32019 views
YT Launch New Cheaper Capra Core 1 & Upgrades Core 2 Model
31794 views

1 Comment

  • 3 0
 The best thing is the sweeper puts down the fastest time of the day, then an U17 rider, Oli Clark.
Also woman’s fastest time of the day is set by an U17 rider.

The juniors and sweepers all flying.

Full results on Gravity Canterbury’s Facebook page. This doesn’t even show half the story





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045153
Mobile Version of Website