Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Dome Valley

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Kate Weatherly take the top steps of the Elite podiums after another weekend of racing in New Zealand. Jenna Hastings ended the day with the win in the U19 Women's race and James Macdermid managed to take the top prize in the U19 Men. Check out the full results from the second round of the New Zealand national series below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 1:54.575
2nd. Brook MacDonald: +1.843
3rd. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: +2.804
4th. Louis Hamilton: +2.967
5th. Sam Gale: +4.019
Elite Women:
1st. Kate Weatherly: 2:14.832
2nd. Jessica Blewitt: +11.238
U19 Men:
1st. James Macdermid: 1:59.727
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +0.773
3rd. Cameron Beck: +2.072
4th. Alex Wayman: +2.583
5th. Sam Weir: +6.422
U19 Women:
1st. Jenna Hastings: 2:21.028
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +17.817
