Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Dome Valley

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 1:54.575

2nd. Brook MacDonald: +1.843

3rd. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: +2.804

4th. Louis Hamilton: +2.967

5th. Sam Gale: +4.019





Elite Women:



1st. Kate Weatherly: 2:14.832

2nd. Jessica Blewitt: +11.238







U19 Men:



1st. James Macdermid: 1:59.727

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: +0.773

3rd. Cameron Beck: +2.072

4th. Alex Wayman: +2.583

5th. Sam Weir: +6.422





U19 Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 2:21.028

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +17.817





Full Results:

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

U19 Men:

U19 Women:





The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are contentious. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.



Specifically, please don’t violate our any hate speech or personal attacks will not be tolerated. Transgender advocates, social media



The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site. The UCI currently follows IOC rules that transgender athletes must have total testosterone levels below 10 nmol/L during and for at least 12 months before competition.The debates about transgender athletes, inclusion, and fairness are contentious. As these conversations unfold, please remember that there are other people at the end of your words. We expect the comments on Pinkbike to be respectful and constructive.Specifically, please don’t violate our terms of use , which state that. Transgender advocates, social media platforms , and other media companies consider misgendering and ‘deadnaming’ (using someone’s former name) as slurs and personal attacks.The aim is not to censor conversations or ideas, but just like other slurs and personal attacks, misgendering and deadnaming are not welcome on our platform. Violations of Pinkbike’s terms of use may result in comment deletions, suspensions, or bans. Any harassment, bullying, or incitements to violence will result in lifetime bans from the site.

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Kate Weatherly take the top steps of the Elite podiums after another weekend of racing in New Zealand. Jenna Hastings ended the day with the win in the U19 Women's race and James Macdermid managed to take the top prize in the U19 Men. Check out the full results from the second round of the New Zealand national series below.