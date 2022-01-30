Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Dome Valley

The 2022 New Zealand national series continues in Dome Valley with Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Shania Rawson taking the Elite wins. Just two seconds separated the top three Elite Men as Tuhoto-Ariki pulled ahead of Charlie Makea in second and Daniel Self in third position. Shania Rawson took the Elite Women's win although U19 racer Jenna Hastings set the fastest Women's time of the day.
Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 1:56.833
2nd. Charlie Makea: 1:58.391
3rd. Daniel Self: 1:58.950
4th. Sam Gale: 2:00.234
5th. Bryn Dickerson: 2:00.973
Elite Women:
1st. Shania Rawson: 2:26.820
U19 Men:
1st. Cameron Beck: 1:59.154
2nd. Nico William Arnold: 2:03.668
3rd. Josh Bonnar: 2:04.213
4th. George Harvey: 2:04.241
5th. William Harvey: 2:04.894
U19 Women:
1st. Jenna Hastings: 2:19.478
2nd. Caitlin Flavell: 2:23.774
3rd. Leah Smith: 2:25.547
More results can be found here
