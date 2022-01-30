close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Dome Valley

Jan 30, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The 2022 New Zealand national series continues in Dome Valley with Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Shania Rawson taking the Elite wins. Just two seconds separated the top three Elite Men as Tuhoto-Ariki pulled ahead of Charlie Makea in second and Daniel Self in third position. Shania Rawson took the Elite Women's win although U19 racer Jenna Hastings set the fastest Women's time of the day.

Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 1:56.833
2nd. Charlie Makea: 1:58.391
3rd. Daniel Self: 1:58.950
4th. Sam Gale: 2:00.234
5th. Bryn Dickerson: 2:00.973


Elite Women:

1st. Shania Rawson: 2:26.820



U19 Men:

1st. Cameron Beck: 1:59.154
2nd. Nico William Arnold: 2:03.668
3rd. Josh Bonnar: 2:04.213
4th. George Harvey: 2:04.241
5th. William Harvey: 2:04.894


U19 Women:

1st. Jenna Hastings: 2:19.478
2nd. Caitlin Flavell: 2:23.774
3rd. Leah Smith: 2:25.547



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


U19 Men:


U19 Women:


More results can be found here.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Updated: Specialized Plans to Add Consumer-Direct Sales February 1
61115 views
10 Small Canadian Manufacturers Making Rad Things
57024 views
Opinion: Why 3/4 Shells Aren't As Silly as They Look
55572 views
Updated: Anton Sintsov Signs with the Orbea Factory Team - A Complete Timeline of 2022 Team Moves
50675 views
Review: Rapha's Trail Pants & Knee Pads Are Impossibly Comfy
44978 views
First Look: Intend's New Hero RD Fork Uses a RockShox Damper
42112 views
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo
39230 views
Video: $125 vs. $485 Brakes - Budget vs. Baller Episode 7
35669 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Where is all the racers? 9 elite men and 1 elite women?
  • 1 2
 Maybe kept locked up by the commie leader Jacinda?
  • 1 0
 When the only elite women wouldn’t be on the u19 podium?

Clearly the future is coming.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007800
Mobile Version of Website