Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Dome Valley

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 1:56.833

2nd. Charlie Makea: 1:58.391

3rd. Daniel Self: 1:58.950

4th. Sam Gale: 2:00.234

5th. Bryn Dickerson: 2:00.973





Elite Women:



1st. Shania Rawson: 2:26.820







U19 Men:



1st. Cameron Beck: 1:59.154

2nd. Nico William Arnold: 2:03.668

3rd. Josh Bonnar: 2:04.213

4th. George Harvey: 2:04.241

5th. William Harvey: 2:04.894





U19 Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 2:19.478

2nd. Caitlin Flavell: 2:23.774

3rd. Leah Smith: 2:25.547





The 2022 New Zealand national series continues in Dome Valley with Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Shania Rawson taking the Elite wins. Just two seconds separated the top three Elite Men as Tuhoto-Ariki pulled ahead of Charlie Makea in second and Daniel Self in third position. Shania Rawson took the Elite Women's win although U19 racer Jenna Hastings set the fastest Women's time of the day.Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below.More results can be found here