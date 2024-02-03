Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 2 - Rotorua

The 2024 New Zealand national series continued this weekend in Rotorua with Lachlan Stevens-McNab, Lynette Deacon, Tyler Waite and Eliena Hulsebosch all securing their second race wins of the series across the elite and U19 categories.
In the elite men's racing, Brook Macdonald charged out the gate to take the first sector win with a 0.18-second gap back to race winner Lachlan Stevens-McNab. Lachlan would then be nearly unmatched through the rest of the slippery course as he was fastest through three of the following four splits. As he crossed the line, Lachlan had managed to build a lead of 5.88 seconds over Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Sam Gale was at the sharp end again with a third-place finish, just under ten seconds back. The elite women's field once again only saw one rider compete, meaning Lynette Deacon took home another race win.
Tyler Waite also secured his second win of the 2024 series as he pulled ahead of Christian Hauser by 2.38 seconds and took three sectors wins through his finals race run. It was a close battle for 2nd place as Christian Hauser and Luke Wayman traded positions through the later splits with the Union team rider pulling ahead in the last split to the finish line edging into 2nd by 0.34 seconds.
The U19 Women's race saw Eliena Hulsebosch continue to hold a winning pace from round one as this weekend she bested Junior World Champion Erice Van Leuven by 9.64 seconds. The pair were close at split one before Eliena built a lead that couldn't be broken even with the top two riders setting the same split four times. The racing ended with Eliena 9.64 seconds ahead of Erice. Bellah Birchall wrapped up the top three 33.83 seconds off the pace.
Check out the full results from the second round of the New Zealand national series below. Stay tuned for the third round in Christchurch on February 10.
Course POV:
Join Kieran Burton for some wild laps on the Rototura course from both seeding and finals.
Race Action:
Results:
Elite Men:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:43.262nd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +5.883rd.
Sam Gale: +9.454th.
Brook Macdonald: +10.005th.
Charlie Makea: +20.53 Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Brook Macdonald: 28.65Split 2:
Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 53.50Split 3:
Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 34.50Split 4:
Sam Gale: 20.00Split to Finish:
Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 24.43
Elite Women:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Lynette Deacon: 4:53.83
U19 Men:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Tyler Waite: 2:40.162nd.
Christian Hauser: +2.383rd.
Luke Wayman: +2.724th.
Jack Collins: +14.085th.
Wyatt Stevens-Mcnab: +15.44Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Charlie Wiffin: 28.51Split 2:
Tyler Waite: 51.95Split 3:
Tyler Waite: 35.05Split 4:
Luke Wayman: 19.00Split to Finish:
Tyler Waite: 23.40
U19 Women:
Overall Rankings:1st.
Eliena Hulsebosch: 2:59.832nd.
Erice Van Leuven: +9.643rd.
Bellah Birchall: +33.834th.
Natasha Miller: +1:30.29Fastest Splits:Split 1:
Eliena Hulsebosch: 31.94Split 2:
Eliena Hulsebosch: 57.92Split 3:
Eliena Hulsebosch: 43.08Split 4:
Erice Van Leuven/Eliena Hulsebosch: 22.00Split to Finish:
Eliena Hulsebosch: 24.89
Full Results:
You can view the timing feed here
.