Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 3 - Christchurch

The 2024 New Zealand national series continued this weekend in Christchurch with Lachlan Stevens-McNab, Louise Kelly, Luke Wayman and Winnifred Goldsbury taking the top steps of the podium in the elite and U19 categories.Lachlan Stevens-McNab secured his third win of the 2024 series as he just pulled ahead of Toby Meek by 0.37 seconds. With just one round remaining can Lachlan make it a clean sweep of the series next weekend? Sam Blenkinsop piloted his new gearbox Zerode race bike to third place, 1.5 seconds back. There was more competition in the elite women's racing this weekend with Louise Kelly winning the race with a 4.58-second gap to Julie Duvert. Martha Gill took third place.In the U19 junior racing, Luke Wayman was fastest this weekend in Christchurch finding a huge 9.55 seconds against Hugo Arthur. Winnifred Goldsbury also took a big win in the women's U19 race as she went 8.78 seconds up on Bellah Birchall.Check out the full results from the third round of the New Zealand national series below. Stay tuned for the fourth round in Cardrona on February 18.Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 2:40.81Toby Meek:Sam Blenkinsop:Kieran Bennett:Nico Arnold:Louise Kelly: 3:39.41Julie Duvert:Martha Gill:Luke Wayman: 2:40.77Hugo Arthur:Seth Stylie:Erik Cassels-Brown:Eli Robertson:Winnifred Goldsbury: 3:22.77Bellah Birchall:You can view the full results list here