Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 3 - Coronet Peak

The 2022 New Zealand national series arrives at Coronet Peak for the third round with Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Vinny Armstrong taking the Elite wins. Just one second separated the top two Elite Men as Tuhoto-Ariki pulled ahead of Sam Blenkinsop in second and Sam Gale in third position. Lachlan Stevens-McNab won the U19 men's race but his time would have been good enough for third in Elites. Vinny Armstrong took the Elite Women's win with Louise Fergusson just under two seconds back. U17 racer Sacha Earnest set the third fastest Women's time of the day.
Check out the full results from the third round of the New Zealand national series below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:50.50
2nd. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:51.55
3rd. Sam Gale: 2:55.95
4th. Jonty Vink: 2:56.74
5th. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: 2:57.07
Elite Women:
1st. Vinny Armstrong: 3:16.54
2nd. Louise Fergusson: 3:18.12
3rd. Kalani Muirhead: 3:24.93
4th. Kathy Morris: 3:30.49
5th. Brook Tompson: 3:59.51
U19 Men:
1st. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:52.40
2nd. Toby Meek: 2:56.83
3rd. Josh Bonnar: 2:58.33
4th. Cameron Beck: 2:58.97
5th. Nico William Arnold: 3:00.02
U19 Women:
1st. Caitlin Flavell: 3:26.47
2nd. Leah Smith: 3:31.53
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:34.44
4th. Grace Hastie: 3:42.92
