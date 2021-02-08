Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 3 - Nelson

The third round of the New Zealand national DH series saw more action-packed racing with a stacked field of New Zealand's top racing talent.
In the Elite Men's racing, Sam Blenkinsop took a strong lead by nearly three seconds in his first DH in a year. Charlie Murray came across the line in second with Brook MacDonald another two seconds behind in third place. In the Elite Women's race, Robin Goomes pulled out a great result as she took the top step of the podium by a huge 13 seconds over Louise Kelly. Check out more results from the third round of the 2021 NZ national series below.
Results:
Top 10 Elite Men:
1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:07.54
2nd. Charlie Murray: +2.42
3rd. Brook MacDonald: +4.27
4th. Finn Hawkesby-Browne: +6.17
5th. Boaz Hebblethwaite: +6.40
6th. Shannon Hewetson: +6.46
7th. Aidan Limmer: +6.96
8th. Guy Gibbs: +13.56
9th. Bryn Dickerson: +15.77
10th. Tuhoto-Ariki Penne: +19.46
Elite Women:
1st. Robin Goomes: 3:58.10
2nd. Louise Kelly: +13.50
3rd. Fiona Murray: +18.55
Top 10 U19 Men:
1st. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:16.15
2nd. Cameron Beck: +3.69
3rd. Alex Wayman: +7.91
4th. Riley Adlam: +10.29
5th. Cameron Clemett: +12.74
6th. Sam Weir: +12.75
7th. George Harvey: +19.61
8th. Max Caulton: +21.40
9th. Jack Mcalpine: +21.61
10th. Guy Johnston: +25.30
U19 Women:
1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:08.16
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +25.75
