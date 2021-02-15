Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 4 - Coronet Peak

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:50.11

2nd. Sam Gale: 2:51.17

3rd. George Brannigan: 2:51.20

4th. Ed Masters: 2:51.33

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:51.67





Elite Women:



1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:10.33

2nd. Robin Goomes: 3:26.43

3rd. Kathy Morris: 3:27.57

4th. Caitlin Titheridge: 3:50.92







U19 Men:



1st. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:57.36

2nd. Guy Johnston: 2:58.62

3rd. Cameron Beck: 2:59.26

4th. Ben Blewitt: 3:00.89

5th. Alex Wayman: 3:03.31





U19 Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:24.33

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: 3:38.00





Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Jessica Blewitt take the top steps of the Elite podiums after another weekend of flat out racing in New Zealand. Jenna Hastings ended the day with the win in the U19 Women's race and Lachlan Stevens-McNab managed to take the top prize in the U19 Men. Check out the full results from the fourth round of the New Zealand national series below.