Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 4 - Coronet Peak

Feb 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Jessica Blewitt take the top steps of the Elite podiums after another weekend of flat out racing in New Zealand. Jenna Hastings ended the day with the win in the U19 Women's race and Lachlan Stevens-McNab managed to take the top prize in the U19 Men. Check out the full results from the fourth round of the New Zealand national series below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:50.11
2nd. Sam Gale: 2:51.17
3rd. George Brannigan: 2:51.20
4th. Ed Masters: 2:51.33
5th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:51.67


Elite Women:

1st. Jessica Blewitt: 3:10.33
2nd. Robin Goomes: 3:26.43
3rd. Kathy Morris: 3:27.57
4th. Caitlin Titheridge: 3:50.92



U19 Men:

1st. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 2:57.36
2nd. Guy Johnston: 2:58.62
3rd. Cameron Beck: 2:59.26
4th. Ben Blewitt: 3:00.89
5th. Alex Wayman: 3:03.31


U19 Women:

1st. Jenna Hastings: 3:24.33
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: 3:38.00



Full Results:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


U19 Men:


U19 Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Dangerholm's Back With Another Wild Build - The Hyper Spark Project
79857 views
Enter to Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
69908 views
Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021
67480 views
Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master
51478 views
2020 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
51399 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
46150 views
Video: Brendan Fairclough Tries To Jump Over His House
45068 views
Mondraker Announces Integrated 'MIND' Telemetry System on Flagship Models
42606 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 YEAH TUHOTO!!!
  • 1 0
 Stacked lineup.
  • 1 1
 konichi-fucking-wa my students! gj to everyone!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007423
Mobile Version of Website