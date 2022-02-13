close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 4 - Dunedin

Feb 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The 2022 New Zealand national series comes to Dunedin for the fourth round with Sam Blenkinsop and Louise Ferguson taking the Elite wins. Sam Blenkinsop managed to master the tricky conditions pulling a nearly four-second lead on Charlie Makea. Bryn Dickerson completed the top three Elite Men, 7.69 seconds off the pace. Louise Ferguson took the Elite Women's win, but U17 racer Bellah Birchall set the fastest Women's time of the day with a 4:28.63. U19 Women's winner, Jenna Hastings, set the second-fastest Women's time with a one-second gap back from Bellah.

Check out the full results from the fourth round of the New Zealand national series below.


Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:18.08
2nd. Charlie Makea: +3.89
3rd. Bryn Dickerson: +7.69
4th. Guy Johnston: +10.85
5th. Calum Booth: +11.82


Elite Women:

1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:45.83
2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +6.49



U19 Men:

1st. Alex Wayman: 3:47.80
2nd. George Harvey: +2.37
3rd. Seth Buckley: +2.85
4th. Nate Washer: +10.61
5th. Nico Arnold: +13.25


U19 Women:

1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:38.69
2nd. Leah Smith: +41.81
3rd. Grace Hastie: +3:02.34



Full Results:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Truck Driver Gassed & 10,000 Bikes Worth of Shimano Kit Stolen in Germany
69726 views
Introducing the 2022 Pinkbike Racing Team
58182 views
Opinion: Muc-Off's New E-Bike Drivetrain Tool is Silly
49944 views
Shimano Breaks Revenue & Earnings Records By Ridiculous Margins, With Bike Division Sales Up 49% over 2020
45376 views
Starling Prototypes a New Kind Of Carbon Frame
40583 views
Updated: Jeff Steber Teases High Pivot Intense Downhill Bike
37260 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2022
35177 views
Review: Roval Control Carbon Wheels
30659 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Rain? Huge spread on times.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008872
Mobile Version of Website