Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 4 - Dunedin

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:18.08

2nd. Charlie Makea: +3.89

3rd. Bryn Dickerson: +7.69

4th. Guy Johnston: +10.85

5th. Calum Booth: +11.82





Elite Women:



1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:45.83

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +6.49







U19 Men:



1st. Alex Wayman: 3:47.80

2nd. George Harvey: +2.37

3rd. Seth Buckley: +2.85

4th. Nate Washer: +10.61

5th. Nico Arnold: +13.25





U19 Women:



1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:38.69

2nd. Leah Smith: +41.81

3rd. Grace Hastie: +3:02.34





Full Results:

The 2022 New Zealand national series comes to Dunedin for the fourth round with Sam Blenkinsop and Louise Ferguson taking the Elite wins. Sam Blenkinsop managed to master the tricky conditions pulling a nearly four-second lead on Charlie Makea. Bryn Dickerson completed the top three Elite Men,seconds off the pace. Louise Ferguson took the Elite Women's win, but U17 racer Bellah Birchall set the fastest Women's time of the day with a 4:28.63. U19 Women's winner, Jenna Hastings, set the second-fastest Women's time with a one-second gap back from Bellah.Check out the full results from the fourth round of the New Zealand national series below.