Results: New Zealand National DH Series Round 5 - Nelson

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 3:10.90

2nd. George Brannigan: +2.13

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +2.50

4th. Kierran Bennett: +3.65

5th. Finn Hawkesby Browne: +4.89





Elite Women:



1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:59.93

2nd. Kalani Muirhead: +1.84

3rd. Raewyn Morrison: +3.24

4th. Louise Kelly: +21.26

5th. Martha Gill: +25.36







U19 Men:



1st. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:17.60

2nd. Alex Wayman: +7.63

3rd. Seth Buckley: +8.15

4th. George Harvey: +10.38

5th. Brynley King: +14.27





U19 Women:



1st. Leah Smith: 4:40.41

2nd. Caitlin Flavell: +3.51





The 2022 New Zealand national series comes to Nelson for the fifth round with Sam Blenkinsop and Louise Ferguson once again taking the Elite wins. Sam Blenkinsop just managed to pull ahead of George Brannigan on his new NS DH bike by two seconds. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene was back at the sharp end completing the top three Elite Men,seconds off the pace. Louise Ferguson took the Elite Women's win with Kalani Muirhead coming less than two seconds back.Check out the full results from the fourth round of the New Zealand national series below.