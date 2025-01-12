Results: New Zealand National XC Series 2025 Round 1 Dunedin - UCI Continental Series

Anton Cooper topped the elite men's standings after a close sprint finish against Ben Oliver. Sam Fox finished the race in third with a seven-minute gap to the top two racers. Samara Maxwell took her first win of 2025 besting Rebecca Henderson in the elite women's racing by over four minutes.
Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below. As this race was the first round of the new UCI Continental Series, the top five riders in the elite and U23 categories are offered a single-round entry to a World Cup race.
... understanding is that the top 5 entitles athlete to enter 1 x World Cup this year. Their choice. Costs? All on them. World Cup entry fee for that race (lets say 100 euro, but don't actually know). Then international licence, travel insurance with appropriate medical and indemnity coverage. Flights, accommodation etc... Basically everything. All the "golden ticket" provides - is eligibility to enter 1 x race.
Additional note. There will be a rolldown system. In that any riders on UCI Elite teams finishing top 5 in these races (so who already have entry eligibility) won't take golden ticket spots. That will roll down. So in the case of this Dunedin race, with Sammie & Bec going 1/2, spots would have rolled down to 7th (if there had been 7 entries).
