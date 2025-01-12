Powered by Outside

Results: New Zealand National XC Series 2025 Round 1 Dunedin - UCI Continental Series

Jan 12, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
The 2025 New Zealand national XC series kicked off this weekend in Dunedin with the race marking the first event in the new UCI Continental race series.

Anton Cooper topped the elite men's standings after a close sprint finish against Ben Oliver. Sam Fox finished the race in third with a seven-minute gap to the top two racers. Samara Maxwell took her first win of 2025 besting Rebecca Henderson in the elite women's racing by over four minutes.

Check out the full results from the first round of the New Zealand national series below. As this race was the first round of the new UCI Continental Series, the top five riders in the elite and U23 categories are offered a single-round entry to a World Cup race.



Results:

Elite Men:


1st. Anton Cooper: 1:31:35
2nd. Ben Oliver: 1:31:36
3rd. Sam Fox: 1:38:38
4th. Ethan Glover: 1:38:45
-1 Lap Callum Kennedy
-1 Lap Logan Horn


Elite Women:


1st. Samara Maxwell: 1:30:03
2nd. Rebecca Henderson: 1:34:11
3rd. Mary Gray: 1:42:35
-1 Lap Mary-Ann Moller
-3 Laps Emma Bateup


U23 Men:


1st. Coen Nicol: 1:20:25
2nd. Harry Doye: 1:20:39
3rd. Joel Dodds: 1:24:05
4th. Sam Northey: 1:26:19
-1 Lap Bailey Fredericksen


U23 Women:


1st. Maria Laurie: 1:23:54
2nd. Mia Cameron: 1:26:45
3rd. Annabel Bligh: 1:27:13
4th. Amelie Mackay: 1:28:29
5th. Ella Menigoz: 1:33:40
-2 Laps Luca Turton
-2 Laps Molly Williams


You can view the full result breakdown across all categories here.


 Great that the top 5 get a WC entry but why bother if they cant even stay on the lead lap in a national level event. The whole point of these changes was in to increase the level of talent in the WC races, racers finishing 1-3 laps down in this race will no doubt just get pulled half way through a WC event.
  • 40
 They only had 5 category entries for elite women... this was a smaller UCI event near the bottom of NZ making travel for most quite difficult. Being offered an entry to an event doesn't imply they have to use it?
  • 51
 @NikBNZ: Having to use it or not isn't really the point and having only 5 enter reinforces what I'm saying even more. You can't give all 5 entry to the big show just for being there. There should be a stipulation like top 5 if the field is at least 20 or something. In the event it's only 5 racers maybe it should be top 3 or the winner.
  • 100
 @warmerdamj: would agree, except..... this one particular instance is symptomatic of the last minute nature of some of the WB decisions. This event (as Continental status) was only announced a couple of weeks ago. So location and timing meant it was never going to have much buy in. The Oceania rounds in Canberra in March will be significantly bigger fields I suspect. And in future years I imagine it'll be much larger.

And yes... possibly in future something like a proportionate number of spots depending on field size could be an option
  • 20
 @warmerdamj: Small showing for this event for the reasons NikBNZ has pointed out. There is also a balance of striking a mix of access to events to consider. This is the only event in NZ (announced really late) and travel costs in this part of the world are pretty insane (Auckland to Dunedin costs more than almost any intra european travel, getting to Aus is a 4 hour flight and a lot of $). There kind of has to be an option for local athletes to qualify including if some other athletes travel from around oceania or elsewhere. In the past NZ has had high representation in a few UCI categories including XC. Other areas are likely to be similar.
  • 20
 Until very recently NZ has consistently ranked within the top 10 Nations in XC and most of the time above Canada. With Anton back to form I'm sure we'll see a return to a top 10 ranking in 2024. With a population just 12% of that of Canada I think we're punching above our weight category.
  • 260
 Don't worry buddy, I ain't going anywhere near a world cup
  • 30
 @Emmabateup: 🤣😂
  • 10
 The continental series is about 4 months old, if it does have the desired effect of deeper stronger continental fields it won't happen overnight. Don't know too much about Oceania racing ("Cabin" does that kiwi been around since V-brakes) but in Canada, we have to look at the current Jr's and cadet's as racers who may benefit from this in a few years time.
  • 20
 @Emmabateup: Can you tell us how that all works? Can you just show up now to any WC race of your choice or is there stipulations on which one and what kind of costs would that put on you? Good job being out there btw, my comment was nothing against you personally.
  • 70
 @warmerdamj: I have zero idea how it works, I only do xc races to train for things I'm actually good at
  • 10
 @warmerdamj: I'll answer on Emma's behalf as I doubt she's looked into that at all (she just jumped in for some racing)...

... understanding is that the top 5 entitles athlete to enter 1 x World Cup this year. Their choice. Costs? All on them. World Cup entry fee for that race (lets say 100 euro, but don't actually know). Then international licence, travel insurance with appropriate medical and indemnity coverage. Flights, accommodation etc... Basically everything. All the "golden ticket" provides - is eligibility to enter 1 x race.

Additional note. There will be a rolldown system. In that any riders on UCI Elite teams finishing top 5 in these races (so who already have entry eligibility) won't take golden ticket spots. That will roll down. So in the case of this Dunedin race, with Sammie & Bec going 1/2, spots would have rolled down to 7th (if there had been 7 entries).
  • 10
 @Cabin: Interesting about the rolldown spots, I was wondering about the "What if" scenario of world cuppers sweeping most of those continental top 5 spots.
  • 30
 @swabag: Yeah, unsure if/where that info is listed. But I was informed yesterday by an NZ official who'd sought clarification from UCI. Was good to hear, as the threat of World Cup'ers sweeping up all the spots is pretty real.

Looking at the entry list for the first Oceania CS series Downhill this weekend, and there's a high probability of that. Rolldown will be appreciated by many!
  • 200
 Note Bec Henderson racing for Orbea Fox Factory team.
  • 20
 ooouh, thanks for the spot!
  • 70
 And Anton on Lapierre
  • 21
 @abirdinthehand: Yet neither have officially been announced......MTB teams aren't exactly quick to announce these things, are they?
Road teams have it done months ago......
  • 10
 @wipperman95: I think Lapierre is doing an announcement tomorrow. (14th)
Fair point though, I’d have to think it’s because the big parts of the calendar start way sooner for road or something? Or end sooner and they can take care of signings quicker
  • 70
 Yeah Sammie Maxwell!!
  • 22
 Pb that's a seven minute gap in mens race not 8.
