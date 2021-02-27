Results: New Zealand XC National Championships 2021

Feb 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The results are in from the New Zealand XC National Championships, with Anton Cooper and Sammie Maxwell taking the titles for 2021. Anton Cooper defended his title in the Elite/U23 Men's category with a win of over two minutes on second-placed Ben Oliver. Sam Shaw rounded out the top three racers with a race time of 1:33:29.

Sammie Maxwell took the top step of the Elite/U23 Women's podium this weekend, with Kate McIlroy nearly three minutes back in second and Rebecca Kingsford in third position. Following the XC National Championships, it is now onto Downhill as riders take on a wild course at Christchurch Adventure Park.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite/U23 Men (7 Laps):

1st. Anton Cooper: 1:29:01
2nd. Ben Oliver: 1:32:12
3rd. Sam Shaw: 1:33:29
4th. Cameron Jones: 1:34:15
5th. Josh Burnett: 1:36:17


Elite/U23 Women (5 Laps):

1st. Sammie Maxwell: 1:18:24
2nd. Kate McIlroy: 1:21:02
3rd. Rebecca Kingsford: 1:24:09
4th. Reta Trotman: 1:26:48
5th. Hannah Miller: 1:27:37



Full Results:

Elite/U23 Men:


Elite/U23 Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
58213 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
56687 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
51476 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
48678 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
48399 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
43134 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
42736 views
Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters
38383 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 What ever happened to Sam Gale?
  • 1 0
 Racing on the road in Europe.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007253
Mobile Version of Website