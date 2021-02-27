Results: New Zealand XC National Championships 2021

Results:



Elite/U23 Men (7 Laps):



1st. Anton Cooper: 1:29:01

2nd. Ben Oliver: 1:32:12

3rd. Sam Shaw: 1:33:29

4th. Cameron Jones: 1:34:15

5th. Josh Burnett: 1:36:17





Elite/U23 Women (5 Laps):



1st. Sammie Maxwell: 1:18:24

2nd. Kate McIlroy: 1:21:02

3rd. Rebecca Kingsford: 1:24:09

4th. Reta Trotman: 1:26:48

5th. Hannah Miller: 1:27:37





The results are in from the New Zealand XC National Championships, with Anton Cooper and Sammie Maxwell taking the titles for 2021. Anton Cooper defended his title in the Elite/U23 Men's category with a win of over two minutes on second-placed Ben Oliver. Sam Shaw rounded out the top three racers with a race time ofSammie Maxwell took the top step of the Elite/U23 Women's podium this weekend, with Kate McIlroy nearly three minutes back in second and Rebecca Kingsford in third position. Following the XC National Championships, it is now onto Downhill as riders take on a wild course at Christchurch Adventure Park.Check out the full results below.