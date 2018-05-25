Results: Nove Mesto World Cup Short Track

The top 16 in the Nove Mesto Na Morave UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Short Track (XCC) will be seeded in the first two rows of the cross-country race on Sunday.
Elite Women
1st. LANGVAD Annika 25:42
2nd. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline +1
3rd. NEFF Jolanda +7
4th. DAHLE FLESJAA Gunn-Rita +9
5th. WOODRUFF Chloe +9
6th. KELLER Alessandra +10
7th. TAUBER Anne +11
8th. BRANDAU Elisabeth +12
9th. STIRNEMANN Kathrin +15
10th. SPITZ Sabine +15
Elite Men
1st. GAZE Samuel 24:55
2nd. VAN DER POEL Mathieu +1
3rd. SCHURTER Nino +2
4th. VOGEL Florian +4
5th. FORSTER Lars +4
6th. FONTANA Marco Aurelio +5
7th. FUMIC Manuel +6
8th. INDERGAND Reto +6
9th. CAROD Titouan +6
10th. FLUECKIGER Mathias +7
