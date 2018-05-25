Results: Nove Mesto World Cup Short Track

Elite Women



1st. LANGVAD Annika 25:42

2nd. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline +1

3rd. NEFF Jolanda +7

4th. DAHLE FLESJAA Gunn-Rita +9

5th. WOODRUFF Chloe +9

6th. KELLER Alessandra +10

7th. TAUBER Anne +11

8th. BRANDAU Elisabeth +12

9th. STIRNEMANN Kathrin +15

10th. SPITZ Sabine +15



Elite Men



1st. GAZE Samuel 24:55

2nd. VAN DER POEL Mathieu +1

3rd. SCHURTER Nino +2

4th. VOGEL Florian +4

5th. FORSTER Lars +4

6th. FONTANA Marco Aurelio +5

7th. FUMIC Manuel +6

8th. INDERGAND Reto +6

9th. CAROD Titouan +6

10th. FLUECKIGER Mathias +7



Full Results

The top 16 in the Nove Mesto Na Morave UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Short Track (XCC) will be seeded in the first two rows of the cross-country race on Sunday.