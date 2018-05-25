RACING

Results: Nove Mesto World Cup Short Track

May 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
The top 16 in the Nove Mesto Na Morave UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Short Track (XCC) will be seeded in the first two rows of the cross-country race on Sunday.


Elite Women

1st. LANGVAD Annika 25:42
2nd. FERRAND PREVOT Pauline +1
3rd. NEFF Jolanda +7
4th. DAHLE FLESJAA Gunn-Rita +9
5th. WOODRUFF Chloe +9
6th. KELLER Alessandra +10
7th. TAUBER Anne +11
8th. BRANDAU Elisabeth +12
9th. STIRNEMANN Kathrin +15
10th. SPITZ Sabine +15

Elite Men

1st. GAZE Samuel 24:55
2nd. VAN DER POEL Mathieu +1
3rd. SCHURTER Nino +2
4th. VOGEL Florian +4
5th. FORSTER Lars +4
6th. FONTANA Marco Aurelio +5
7th. FUMIC Manuel +6
8th. INDERGAND Reto +6
9th. CAROD Titouan +6
10th. FLUECKIGER Mathias +7


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Damn that Gaze power :O
  • + 1
 Needs all that power to throw all his toys out the pram

Post a Comment



