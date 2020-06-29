Results: NW Cup Round 1 - Tamarack

After a weekend of flat out racing at the USDH National NW Cup Charlie Harrison and Camila Nogueira take the top steps on the podium as racing begins after a long hiatus. Check out the full results from the first round of the NW Cup at Tamarack Resort below.
Pro Men
1st. Charlie Harrison: 2:49.00
2nd. Steven Walton: +6.59
3rd. Carson Eiswald: +6.6
4th. Nikolas Nestoroff: +6.64
5th. Demetri Triantafillou: +7.62
Pro Women
1st. Camila Nogueira: 3:24.69
2nd. Kailey Skelton: +0.99
3rd. Mazie Hayden: +1.78
4th. Hannah Bergemann: +5.02
5th. Kialani Hines: +5.76
