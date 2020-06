Results: NW Cup Round 1 - Tamarack

Results:



Pro Men



1st. Charlie Harrison: 2:49.00

2nd. Steven Walton: +6.59

3rd. Carson Eiswald: +6.6

4th. Nikolas Nestoroff: +6.64

5th. Demetri Triantafillou: +7.62





Pro Women



1st. Camila Nogueira: 3:24.69

2nd. Kailey Skelton: +0.99

3rd. Mazie Hayden: +1.78

4th. Hannah Bergemann: +5.02

5th. Kialani Hines: +5.76





Full Results:

After a weekend of flat out racing at the USDH National NW Cup Charlie Harrison and Camila Nogueira take the top steps on the podium as racing begins after a long hiatus. Check out the full results from the first round of the NW Cup at Tamarack Resort below.Full results are available here