Results: NZ Open DH 2021

Feb 22, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The 2021 NZ Open brought another weekend of early season racing with a stacked field of NZ racers. Taking the top spot in the Open Men's racing was Boaz Hebblethwaite after he found over one and a half seconds on Sam Blenkinsop. Coming across the line another three seconds back was George Brannigan.

For the Open Women's category, Robin Goomes takes the top step of the podium. Sacha Earnest came closest with a gap of 0.57 seconds and Rae Morrison took third place, although she was over six seconds off the pace of Goomes.

Check out the full results below.



Results:


Open Men:

1st. Boaz Hebblethwaite: 2:54.86
2nd. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.58
3rd. George Brannigan: +4.59
4th. Lachie Stevens-Mcnab: 10.29
5th. Daniel Self: +12


Open Women:

1st. Robin Goomes: 3:43.15
2nd. Sacha Earnest: +0.57
3rd. Rae Morrison: +6.36
4th. Leah Smith: +12.62
5th. Emily Wright: +19.63



U19 Men:

1st. Sam Weir: 3:08.43
2nd. Jaden Kaempfe: +12.98
3rd. Matthew Fairbrother: +13.28
4th. Josh Stiles: +18.09
5th. Jack Mcfayden: +27.03


U19 Women:

1st. Winnifred Goldsbury: 4:43.33
2nd. Zoe Trolove: +37.69



Full Results:

Open Men:


Open Women:


U19 Men:


U19 Women:




