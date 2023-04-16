Results: Oceania Continental Championships 2023

Apr 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Oceania DH Continental Championships, with Sam Hill and Lia Ladbrook taking the 2023 Elite titles.

Lia Ladbrook secured the Women's Elite continental titles as Cassie Voysey crossed the line just under a second off the pace. For the Elite Men, Sam Hill is looking fast this year as he took home the top honours with Iliver Davis in 2nd and Nukeproof teammate Dan Booker in third.

While Sam may have won the continental champ title for 2023 the fast Elite Male rider of the day went to Richie Rude who put down a rapid run to best Sam's time by over four seconds. Richie is on a prototype Yeti DH bike for 2023 as he plans to test his skills out at a number of World Cup rounds this year. The new bike and Richie have already proven they can take the top podium spot and it will be interesting to see how they perform alongside more of the world's best later in the season.

Check out the full results below.


Elite Men

1st. Richie Rude: 2:50.79
2nd. Sam Hill: 2:54.93
3rd. Oliver Davis: 2:55.45
4th. Dan Booker: 2:56.08
5th. Jackson Connelly: 2:56.80


Elite Women

1st. Lia Ladbrook: 3:18.89
2nd. Cassie Voysey: 3:19.97
3rd. Ellie Smith: 3:30.82
4th. Elle De Nooyer: 3:40.50
5th. Arabella Green: 3:48.43



Full Results:
Elite Men:



Elite Women:


More results can be found here.


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results


Must Read This Week
Head to Head Review: 2023 RockShox Zeb vs Fox 38
58292 views
First Ride: Devinci's Chainsaw is a Canadian-Made Park Ripper
52438 views
Review: 6 of the Best Gravity-Oriented Mud Tires
48264 views
First Ride: Shimano's Auto-Shifting XT Di2 Linkglide Drivetrain
44437 views
Jackson Goldstone Ruptures his Appendix
43246 views
Slack Randoms: Gearless Magnet Bikes, Reversible Peak Kids Helmets & More
43220 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: What Open Face Helmets Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
43183 views
First Look: Forge+Bond's New Thermoplastic Wheels
36211 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 It’s going to be a great season!
  • 1 0
 Way to go Richie! Seems the prototype is a good fit
  • 1 0
 So good to see Sam Hill up there... but damn, Richie's time!
  • 1 0
 Well, there were no other top riders present i guess. I hate to say it, but Sams time is over.
  • 1 0
 Is it also Richie first DH win?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.032285
Mobile Version of Website