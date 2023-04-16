Results: Oceania Continental Championships 2023

The results are in from the Oceania DH Continental Championships, with Sam Hill and Lia Ladbrook taking the 2023 Elite titles.
Lia Ladbrook secured the Women's Elite continental titles as Cassie Voysey crossed the line just under a second off the pace. For the Elite Men, Sam Hill is looking fast this year as he took home the top honours with Iliver Davis in 2nd and Nukeproof teammate Dan Booker in third.
While Sam may have won the continental champ title for 2023 the fast Elite Male rider of the day went to Richie Rude who put down a rapid run to best Sam's time by over four seconds. Richie is on a prototype Yeti DH bike
for 2023 as he plans to test his skills out at a number of World Cup rounds this year. The new bike and Richie have already proven they can take the top podium spot and it will be interesting to see how they perform alongside more of the world's best later in the season.
Check out the full results below.
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 2:50.79
2nd. Sam Hill: 2:54.93
3rd. Oliver Davis: 2:55.45
4th. Dan Booker: 2:56.08
5th. Jackson Connelly: 2:56.80
Elite Women
1st. Lia Ladbrook: 3:18.89
2nd. Cassie Voysey: 3:19.97
3rd. Ellie Smith: 3:30.82
4th. Elle De Nooyer: 3:40.50
5th. Arabella Green: 3:48.43
More results can be found here
