Results: Ötztaler Mountain Bike Festival 2021

Apr 19, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

The international XC race season continues with another stacked line up of World Cup riders at the 2021 Ötztaler Mountain Bike Festival in Austria. Mathias Flückiger came out on top for the second week in a row in the Elite Men's race after his win at the third round of the Internazionali D'Italia series. Nino Schurter once again came across the line just five seconds back in second place.

For the Elite Women, Anne Terpstra took the top spot with a significant lead of 37 seconds on Anne Tauber. Check out the full results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Mathias Flüeckiger: 1:29:19
2nd. Nino Schurter: 1:29:24
3rd. Ondřej Cink: 1:29:31
4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 1:29:52
5th. Lars Forster: 1:30:01


Elite Women:

1st. Anne Terpstra: 1:31:26
2nd. Anne Tauber: 1:32:03
3rd. Laura Stigger: 1:32:29
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:33:57
5th. Lena Gerault: 1:34:19



Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men:


Top 40 Elite Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Amaury Pierron is Racing a Prototype Commencal DH Bike
54332 views
Boone's Aluminum Cranks Look Like They're From a 1950's Sci-Fi Film - Pond Beaver 2021
49669 views
Spotted: A Prototype GT That Looks Like a Sanction (Updated)
47194 views
Review: The Antidote Carbonjack 29 is Fast & Precise
45497 views
Must Watch: Kriss Kyle Brings his BMX Wizardry to a Custom MTB Course
42128 views
3D Printed Randoms - Pond Beaver 2021
39398 views
OneUp Announces New Threadless Carrier & V2 EDC Tool
38380 views
DT Swiss Updates 350 Hub & Launches Ratchet Upgrade System - Pond Beaver 2021
34364 views

3 Comments

  • 5 0
 I have to admit a dirty little secret... I'm looking forward to the XC world cups just as much as the Downhill... and probably more than the EWS. Ah... that feels better.
  • 1 0
 XC racing is far more exciting to watch than Dh (and I am a downhiller).
So is the TDF though.
Dh/EWS is a pretty boring format to watch, until we get live gopro stream from riders, come on Redbull, you have turned Dh into flow trail racing, get us some live on board footage!!!!
  • 2 0
 XC racing is great because you get to see the racers battling side by side for the next corner to get the best line. I like it much better than watching a single rider doing a solo timed run.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008360
Mobile Version of Website