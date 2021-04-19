Results: Ötztaler Mountain Bike Festival 2021

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Mathias Flüeckiger: 1:29:19

2nd. Nino Schurter: 1:29:24

3rd. Ondřej Cink: 1:29:31

4th. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 1:29:52

5th. Lars Forster: 1:30:01





Elite Women:



1st. Anne Terpstra: 1:31:26

2nd. Anne Tauber: 1:32:03

3rd. Laura Stigger: 1:32:29

4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:33:57

5th. Lena Gerault: 1:34:19





The international XC race season continues with another stacked line up of World Cup riders at the 2021 Ötztaler Mountain Bike Festival in Austria. Mathias Flückiger came out on top for the second week in a row in the Elite Men's race after his win at the third round of the Internazionali D'Italia series. Nino Schurter once again came across the line just five seconds back in second place.For the Elite Women, Anne Terpstra took the top spot with a significant lead of 37 seconds on Anne Tauber. Check out the full results below.