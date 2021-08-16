Results: Pauline Ferrand Prevot & Lars Forster Win the 2021 European XC Championships

Aug 16, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Just a couple of weeks after the Olympic XC racing, some of the top European riders got between the tape to fight it out for the title of European Champion.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot took her first big XC win of the year as she crossed the line over a minute up on Anne Terpstra in second place and nearly two minutes ahead of third-placed Anne Tauber. In the Elite Men's racing Lars Forster only just managed to beat out Sebastian Fini Carstensen by three seconds as the whole top five are separated by six seconds.

Check out the full results below.


Results

Elite Men

1st. Lars Forster: 1:26:30
2nd. Sebastian Fini Carstensen: 1:26:33
3rd. Filippo Colombo: 1:26:34
4th. Martins Blums: 1:26:34
5th. Simon Andreassen: 1:26:36

Elite Women

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:26:36
2nd. Anne Terpstra: 1:27:54
3rd. Anne Tauber: 1:28:14
4th. Iryna Popova: 1:28:45
5th. Linda Indergand: 1:28:48


U23 Men

1st. Joel Roth: 1:16:36
2nd. Juri Zanotti: 1:16:36
3rd. David List: 1:16:38
4th. Alexandre Balmer: 1:16:40
5th. Tomer Zaltsman: 1:16:54

U23 Women

1st. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:13:31
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 1:14:31
3rd. Ronja Eibl: 1:15:08
4th. Caroline Bohé: 1:15:33
5th. Marika Tovo: 1:15:54


Junior Men

1st. Oleksandr Hudyma: 1:06:43
2nd. Roman Holzer: 1:07:19
3rd. Alexandre Martins: 1:07:37
4th. Nils Aebersold: 1:07:47
5th. Gustav Pedersen: 1:07:52

Junior Women

1st. Line Burquier: 1:04:58
2nd. Sara Cortinovis: 1:05:13
3rd. Lea Huber: 1:05:55
4th. Finja Lipp: 1:06:31
5th. Mariia Sukhopalova: 1:06:43



Full Results

Top 40 Elite Men

Top 40 Elite Women

Top 40 U23 Men

Top 40 U23 Women

Top 40 Junior Men

Top 40 Junior Women



