Results: Pauline Ferrand Prevot & Simon Andreassen Win XCC European Continental Championships 2024
May 9, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Check out the results from the XCC European Continental Championships 2024 in Cheile Gradistei, Romania below. Stay tuned for the results from the XCO.
Elite Women:
1st.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 24:49
2nd.
Puck Pieterse: 25:00
3rd.
Nicole Koller: 25:31
4th.
Janika Loiv: 25:42
5th.
Kira Bohm: 25:48
Elite Men:
1st.
Simon Andreassen: 23:47
2nd.
Julian Schelb: 24:25
3rd.
Luca Braidot: 24:25
4th.
Charlie Aldridge: 24:39
5th.
Lars Forster: 24:41
Elite Women:
Elite Men:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
XC Racing
Pauline Ferrand Prevot
Simon Andreassen
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,376 articles
