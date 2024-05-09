Results: Pauline Ferrand Prevot & Simon Andreassen Win XCC European Continental Championships 2024

May 9, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Check out the results from the XCC European Continental Championships 2024 in Cheile Gradistei, Romania below. Stay tuned for the results from the XCO.


Elite Women:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 24:49
2nd. Puck Pieterse: 25:00
3rd. Nicole Koller: 25:31
4th. Janika Loiv: 25:42
5th. Kira Bohm: 25:48


Elite Men:

1st. Simon Andreassen: 23:47
2nd. Julian Schelb: 24:25
3rd. Luca Braidot: 24:25
4th. Charlie Aldridge: 24:39
5th. Lars Forster: 24:41


Full Results


Elite Women:

photo
photo
photo

Elite Men:

photo
photo
photo



