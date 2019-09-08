Results: Proving Grounds 2019 - Red Bull Rampage Qualifier

Sep 8, 2019
by Brian Park  


22-year old Bend native Reed Boggs set a high score early in the day with a first run that had two flips, a frontflip and a 3. Then rain and wind blew in and put a temporary hold to the competition. But a few hours later, the course dried enough to conclude a full second round of competition. The first run after the wind hold was Juan Diego "Johny" Salido from Mexico, who put down a huge run that was good enough for second place. DJ Brandt blew a tire coming off one of the start drops and was forced to abort his first run, but made his second run count to take third. Boggs' score would stand all day for the top spot.

bigquotesI can’t believe I’m going to be the first Mexican to compete in Rampage, carrying the flag. I’ve always seen Red Bull Rampage as my main goal! I’ve got Red Bull Hard line coming up and then it’s time to head to the desert and get ready.Johny Salido


The top 3 riders from the Marzocchi Proving Grounds presented by Five Ten have earned a spot at Red Bull Rampage 2019.

Proving Grounds 2019

1st. Reed Boggs - 73.50
2nd. Johny Salido - 72.00
3rd. DJ Brandt - 71.75

Casey Brown and Conor Macfarlane took big slams and had to pull out of the competition. Bienvenido Aguado took home best trick with a massive flat drop front flip.

Bienvenido Aguado front flip:


More info, plus highlights video and a photo epic coming as soon as we can get some reasonable Wifi.

Regions in Article
Prineville

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Marzocchi Marzocchi Proving Grounds


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
106461 views
First Ride: Trek's New Supercaliber XC Race Bike
84417 views
Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2019
58744 views
Interview: Brook Macdonald Comments on Spinal Injury, Evacuation Delay, & Recovery Outlook
58536 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
56247 views
Results: Qualification - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019
54997 views
SRAM to Introduce a $15 Universal Derailleur Hanger - Eurobike 2019
53296 views
Interview: Emily Batty on Loneliness, Burnout & The 2020 Olympics
49369 views

6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Is Aguado braking to launch his front flip!?! That looks insane. Braking just the right amount to have the right speed for both the jump and the rotation!
  • 1 0
 Johny, so pumped for you man! You're a damn good rider and hilarious to boot. See you at Rampage! #McGazzaForever

PS "donde esta la biblioteca?"
  • 2 0
 He did a front flip off that thing and didn't qualify? Holly cow balls.
  • 1 0
 YEAH DJ! Stoked to see his style in Rampage
  • 1 0
 No CB?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016268
Mobile Version of Website