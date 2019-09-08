Results: Proving Grounds 2019 - Red Bull Rampage Qualifier

I can’t believe I’m going to be the first Mexican to compete in Rampage, carrying the flag. I’ve always seen Red Bull Rampage as my main goal! I’ve got Red Bull Hard line coming up and then it’s time to head to the desert and get ready. — Johny Salido

Proving Grounds 2019

22-year old Bend native Reed Boggs set a high score early in the day with a first run that had two flips, a frontflip and a 3. Then rain and wind blew in and put a temporary hold to the competition. But a few hours later, the course dried enough to conclude a full second round of competition. The first run after the wind hold was Juan Diego "Johny" Salido from Mexico, who put down a huge run that was good enough for second place. DJ Brandt blew a tire coming off one of the start drops and was forced to abort his first run, but made his second run count to take third. Boggs' score would stand all day for the top spot.The top 3 riders from the Marzocchi Proving Grounds presented by Five Ten have earned a spot at Red Bull Rampage 2019.Reed Boggs - 73.50Johny Salido - 72.00DJ Brandt - 71.75Casey Brown and Conor Macfarlane took big slams and had to pull out of the competition. Bienvenido Aguado took home best trick with a massive flat drop front flip.Bienvenido Aguado front flip:More info, plus highlights video and a photo epic coming as soon as we can get some reasonable Wifi.