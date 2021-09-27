Results: Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Sep 27, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The Psychosis DH returns once again at Crankworx BC with Casey Brown and Joe Breeden taking the top spots.

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Casey Brown: 15:01.559
2nd. Emmy Lan: 15:04.763
3rd. Lauren Dudar: 15:14.181


Elite Men

1st. Joe Breeden: 11:37.539
2nd. Seth Sherlock: 11:44.702
3rd. Bas Van Steenbergen: 11:44.950


Full Results:

Elite Women


Elite Men




7 Comments

  • 4 0
 That is a long arse race...
  • 1 0
 the Mount 7 race? last time i've hard about it was on some old AF Collective movie.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike's own Tom Bradshaw coming in hot in 16th. That's worthy of some L&P
  • 2 0
 Go Joe!
  • 1 0
 Mick had a week of retirement somewhere in WV and said nah
  • 1 0
 Joe Breeden is on it this year.
  • 1 1
 Not keen on the race title....

