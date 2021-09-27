Results: Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

Results:

The Psychosis DH returns once again at Crankworx BC with Casey Brown and Joe Breeden taking the top spots.Casey Brown: 15:01.559Emmy Lan: 15:04.763Lauren Dudar: 15:14.181Joe Breeden: 11:37.539Seth Sherlock: 11:44.702Bas Van Steenbergen: 11:44.950Live Broadcast Schedule:- Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks- Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks- Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse- Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar- Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park