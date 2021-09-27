Results: Psychosis DH - Crankworx BC 2021

The Psychosis DH returns once again at Crankworx BC with Casey Brown and Joe Breeden taking the top spots. Results:Elite Women1st.
Casey Brown: 15:01.5592nd.
Emmy Lan: 15:04.7633rd.
Lauren Dudar: 15:14.181Elite Men1st.
Joe Breeden: 11:37.5392nd.
Seth Sherlock: 11:44.7023rd.
Bas Van Steenbergen: 11:44.950
Full Results:Elite WomenElite Men
Live Broadcast Schedule:
- Thursday, September 23: Specialized Dual Slalom Sun Peaks
- Friday, September 24: Crankworx Downhill Sun Peaks
- Monday, September 27: CLIF Speed & Style Kicking Horse
- Friday, October 1: RockShox Pump Track Challenge SilverStar
- Saturday, October 2: Title Slopestyle @ SilverStar Bike Park
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
7 Comments
Post a Comment