RACING

Results: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Jun 14, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

The RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge was a flowy, action-packed ride!


Men

1st. Chaney Guennet
2nd. Adrien Loron
3rd. Austin Warren

Crankworx Pumptrack results 2018 Innsbruck



Women

1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Kialani Hines
3rd. Vali Höll

Crankworx Pumptrack results 2018 Innsbruck

Mentions: @officialcrankworx @SramMedia


8 Comments

  • + 8
 Vali certainly has some legit potential
  • + 7
 Holl did a swear she is my new fave!
  • + 7
 Jill Kintner still bangin' it out, but I cheer for Casey Brown every time
  • + 3
 I can't wait till Vali Holl gets a little stronger keeps getting faster. She's definitely going to be on a lot of podiums as she gets a little older.
  • + 3
 Props to Kintner for another win. She kills it on the pt!
  • + 2
 HOLL FTW, FU¢KING PRICELESS commentary!!!
  • + 1
 Vali > all
  • + 1
 Chaney!!!!

