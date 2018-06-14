Pinkbike.com
Results: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018
Jun 14, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
The RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge was a flowy, action-packed ride!
Men
1st. Chaney Guennet
2nd. Adrien Loron
3rd. Austin Warren
Women
1st. Jill Kintner
2nd. Kialani Hines
3rd. Vali Höll
Mentions:
@officialcrankworx
@SramMedia
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
slayersxc17
(2 hours ago)
Vali certainly has some legit potential
[Reply]
+ 7
nojzilla
(2 hours ago)
Holl did a swear she is my new fave!
[Reply]
+ 7
neorider
(2 hours ago)
Jill Kintner still bangin' it out, but I cheer for Casey Brown every time
[Reply]
+ 3
Leppah
(1 hours ago)
I can't wait till Vali Holl gets a little stronger keeps getting faster. She's definitely going to be on a lot of podiums as she gets a little older.
[Reply]
+ 3
hypa
(1 hours ago)
Props to Kintner for another win. She kills it on the pt!
[Reply]
+ 2
BEERandSPOKES
(55 mins ago)
HOLL FTW, FU¢KING PRICELESS commentary!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(20 mins ago)
Vali > all
[Reply]
+ 1
dirtologist
(44 mins ago)
Chaney!!!!
[Reply]
