Results: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Jun 16, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Pumptrack always makes for some tight racing but some of the heats from Les Gets were something else. An unfortunate DQ in heat one of the final for Caroline Buchanan made it next to impossible for her to beat Jill. Racing between Chaney and Adrien was incredibly tight, but it was Loron with the Gold.

Pro Men Results
1. Adrien Loron
2. Chaney Guennet
3. Mitch Ropelato
4. Ed Masters


Pro Women Results
1. Jill Kintner
2. Caroline Buchanan
3. Manon Carpenter
4. Laura Brethauer




Up Next:

DH presented by IXS, Saturday, June 17:

• 3:30–5:30 PM (Local Time)
• 2:30–4:30 PM GMT (UK Time)
• 6:30 AM (LA Time)
• 9:30 AM (USA, NY Time)
• 11:30 PM (Australia, Sydney)
• 1:30 AM Sunday (New Zealand, Auckland)

Slopestyle, Sunday, June 18 :

• 3:30-6 PM (Local Time)
• 2:30-5 PM (UK Time)
• 6:30 AM (LA Time)
• 9:30AM (USA, NY Time)
• 11:30 (Australia, Sydney)
• 1:30AM Monday (New Zealand, Auckland)


