Results: Pump Track Challenge - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

DH presented by IXS, Saturday, June 17:

Slopestyle, Sunday, June 18 :

Pumptrack always makes for some tight racing but some of the heats from Les Gets were something else. An unfortunate DQ in heat one of the final for Caroline Buchanan made it next to impossible for her to beat Jill. Racing between Chaney and Adrien was incredibly tight, but it was Loron with the Gold.1. Adrien Loron2. Chaney Guennet3. Mitch Ropelato4. Ed Masters1. Jill Kintner2. Caroline Buchanan3. Manon Carpenter4. Laura Brethauer• 3:30–5:30 PM (Local Time)• 2:30–4:30 PM GMT (UK Time)• 6:30 AM (LA Time)• 9:30 AM (USA, NY Time)• 11:30 PM (Australia, Sydney)• 1:30 AM Sunday (New Zealand, Auckland)• 3:30-6 PM (Local Time)• 2:30-5 PM (UK Time)• 6:30 AM (LA Time)• 9:30AM (USA, NY Time)• 11:30 (Australia, Sydney)• 1:30AM Monday (New Zealand, Auckland)