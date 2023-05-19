Watch
News
Travel
Racing
Reviews
Photo
Video
Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2023
May 19, 2023
by
Christie Fitzpatrick
Follow
Following
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Jayce Cunning
2nd.
Ryan Gilchrist
3rd.
Wade Turner
4th.
Daniel Butterworth
Pro Women
1st.
Caroline Buchanan
2nd.
Jenna Hastings
3rd.
Sacha Mills
4th.
Cassie Voysey
Full results will be available shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx 2023
Crankworx Cairns 2023
0 Comments