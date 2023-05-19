Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 19, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Jayce Cunning
2nd. Ryan Gilchrist
3rd. Wade Turner
4th. Daniel Butterworth

Pro Women

1st. Caroline Buchanan
2nd. Jenna Hastings
3rd. Sacha Mills
4th. Cassie Voysey

Full results will be available shortly.


