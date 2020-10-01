Pinkbike.com
Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Oct 1, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Adrien Loron
2nd.
Chaney Guennet
3rd.
Tomas Lemoine
4th.
Niels Bensink
Pro Women
1st.
Mathilde Bernard
2nd.
Kathi Kuypers
3rd.
Paula Zibasa
4th.
Elke Rabeder
Full results:
Men
Women
Racing and Events
Results
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
LeToux
(9 mins ago)
C'est chouette
[Reply]
