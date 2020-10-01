Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

Results:


Pro Men

1st. Adrien Loron
2nd. Chaney Guennet
3rd. Tomas Lemoine
4th. Niels Bensink


Pro Women

1st. Mathilde Bernard
2nd. Kathi Kuypers
3rd. Paula Zibasa
4th. Elke Rabeder


Full results:

Men

Women

