Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

The RockShox Les Gets Pump Track Challenge got the crowd and riders all pumped up!Young-gun Mathilde Bernard left with the gold, besting veteran Jill Kitner in both runs of the final round. On the men's side, Keegan Wright returned to the top step of the podium, while Tomas Lemoine was left with silver.Full results coming soon.1st. WRIGHT Keegan2nd. LEMOINE Tomas3rd. COMETTI Luca1st. BERNARD Mathilde2nd. KINTNER Jill3rd. HINES Kialani