Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

The RockShox Les Gets Pump Track Challenge got the crowd and riders all pumped up!
Young-gun Mathilde Bernard left with the gold, besting veteran Jill Kitner in both runs of the final round. On the men's side, Keegan Wright returned to the top step of the podium, while Tomas Lemoine was left with silver.
Full results coming soon.Men
1st. WRIGHT Keegan
2nd. LEMOINE Tomas
3rd. COMETTI LucaWomen
1st. BERNARD Mathilde
2nd. KINTNER Jill
3rd. HINES Kialani
