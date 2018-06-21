RACING

Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2018

The RockShox Les Gets Pump Track Challenge got the crowd and riders all pumped up!


Young-gun Mathilde Bernard left with the gold, besting veteran Jill Kitner in both runs of the final round. On the men's side, Keegan Wright returned to the top step of the podium, while Tomas Lemoine was left with silver.

Full results coming soon.

Men

1st. WRIGHT Keegan
2nd. LEMOINE Tomas
3rd. COMETTI Luca


Women

1st. BERNARD Mathilde
2nd. KINTNER Jill
3rd. HINES Kialani



Mentions: @officialcrankworx @SramMedia


9 Comments

  • + 7
 Wow, Jill dethroned! By someone I've yet to hear much about nonetheless.
  • + 1
 French BMX beast - not going to be well known in the mtb world
  • + 0
 Congratulations! Awesome result.

Found something here, looks like she also raced Losinj.

www.the-sports.org/mathilde-bernard-mountain-bike-spf508520.html
  • + 1
 Why are girls so uneasy when they dont get what they want?? The long faces of Jill and Kailani spoke for themselves!
  • + 3
 I didn't see JK congratulate her or anything. Wack
  • + 1
 yeah, Loron on the other hand is such a happy loser.
  • + 0
 @asauvage:

So, a horse walks into a bar and the bartender says "Why the long face?'
  • + 1
 I like Jill, but nice to see some a new mixing up the standings
  • + 2
 Yeah Luca!

Post a Comment



