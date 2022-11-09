Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Niels Bensink
2nd. Bas Van Steenbergen
3rd. Michael Bias

Pro Women

1st. Caroline Buchanan
2nd. Jordy Scott
3rd. Manon Veenstra



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women




3 Comments

 Wow, Niels is getting pretty consistent at the top. He's probably already more famous here than their BMX gates.
 Boy is on it! Definitely got to be coming into worlds next week as a favourite
 Anyone know why Tomas Lemoine didn't compete?





